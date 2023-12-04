Valtteri Bottas: "Have a few new ideas"

The Alfa Romeo team did not fulfil expectations this year. That's why there should be a completely new car for next season. Valtteri Bottas is certain: "That's exactly what we need now."

The Alfa Romeo team has had a difficult year. The hoped-for progress could not be achieved with the C43, and the team slipped from sixth place in the constructors' championship, which it had occupied after the 2022 season, to ninth place. Only the Haas team scored fewer points than the Swiss team, which competes in Formula 1 with Ferrari power.

Next year, everything should be better. Team boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi announced at the third-to-last race weekend in Brazil: "We have thoroughly analysed all areas of the car and the next race car will not be a further development of the C43. We are of the opinion that there are some limits to this concept that we have reached. That's why we will have a completely new car."



Valtteri Bottas, who has been driving for the Hinwil-based team since 2022, is also pleased about the change of course. The 34-year-old Finn had to make do with 15th place in the world championship. He finished in the points in only four of the 22 races he contested this year. He finished eighth at the season opener in Bahrain and Qatar, and tenth in Canada and Italy.

When asked about his highlight of the season, the former Mercedes driver explained: "Unfortunately, I have to say that it was the first race of the season. We had a decent weekend, scored points straight away and everything looked very good. But then it became a tough season. We couldn't score enough points. So I'm hoping for more highlights next year."

The work behind the scenes gives reason for hope. The team is being expanded by Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl to prepare for Audi's entry from 2026. One of the hopefuls is James Key, who took up his position as Technical Director in September. Bottas is convinced: "The good thing is that we have a completely new car and a few new ideas, and we also have new minds in the team, which is exactly what we need now. We need to take a big step forward in the winter."

Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12