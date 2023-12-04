Christian Horner expects headwind from three opponents
The Red Bull Racing Team and Max Verstappen have set many new records with the RB19. No car in the history of Formula 1 has been as dominant as the three-time champion's company car. With a success rate of 95.45 per cent, the GP racer from the pen of the ingenious constructor has set a new record.
Max Verstappen's success rate is also impressive. With 19 victories in 22 Grands Prix, he has a win rate of 86 per cent. He completed more than 1000 laps in the lead and scored twice as many points as his team-mate Sergio Pérez, who won two Grands Prix and took second place in the championship.
But despite these successes, Christian Horner remains cautious when it comes to the prospects of success next year. Although the competition has predicted years of dominance for Red Bull Racing, the team boss of the Milton Keynes-based outfit warns in the Sky Sports F1 interview: "Nobody is standing still. We have a great foundation, so the next GP racer will be more of an evolution than a revolution."
"But I am sure that the field will converge somewhat next year. So we can't rest on our laurels. Our competitors are all great teams. McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes were in good form towards the end of the season. That's why I think the big teams will be at full strength in the World Championship next year."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12