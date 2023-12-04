Christian Horner expects headwind from three opponents

This season, the Red Bull Racing Team has celebrated 21 out of 22 GP victories. Nevertheless, team boss Christian Horner warns: "We can't rest on our laurels." He knows that the competition never sleeps.

The Red Bull Racing Team and Max Verstappen have set many new records with the RB19. No car in the history of Formula 1 has been as dominant as the three-time champion's company car. With a success rate of 95.45 per cent, the GP racer from the pen of the ingenious constructor has set a new record.

Max Verstappen's success rate is also impressive. With 19 victories in 22 Grands Prix, he has a win rate of 86 per cent. He completed more than 1000 laps in the lead and scored twice as many points as his team-mate Sergio Pérez, who won two Grands Prix and took second place in the championship.

But despite these successes, Christian Horner remains cautious when it comes to the prospects of success next year. Although the competition has predicted years of dominance for Red Bull Racing, the team boss of the Milton Keynes-based outfit warns in the Sky Sports F1 interview: "Nobody is standing still. We have a great foundation, so the next GP racer will be more of an evolution than a revolution."

"But I am sure that the field will converge somewhat next year. So we can't rest on our laurels. Our competitors are all great teams. McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes were in good form towards the end of the season. That's why I think the big teams will be at full strength in the World Championship next year."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12