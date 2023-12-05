Tost on Mateschitz: He has realised the visions

Didi Mateschitz passed away on 22 October 2022. Franz Tost spoke about the Red Bull founder in the Beyond the Grid podcast and what particularly impressed him.

"Mr Red Bull" Dietrich Mateschitz passed away on 22 October 2022 at the age of 78 after a long, serious illness. This caused grief among family, friends and companions, which continues to this day.

However, they now smile again when they remember Mateschitz as a person. Like Franz Tost, who was Team Principal of AlphaTauri from 2006 to 2023. He first met Mateschitz at the Nürburgring in 1993, "because I wanted to work for Sauber in Formula 1. He was a sponsor at Sauber. That's where I met him for the first time and then we were always in contact," Tost recalls in the podcast "Beyond the Grid".

Tost continues: "He was one of the most exciting people I ever met, because when you talked to him, he was way ahead with his thinking and his vision, and he explained everything so logically. There are many people out there who have visions, but he realised them, and successfully."

Mateschitz's message was clear: "He said to me: 'Franz, you go to Faenza now, you build the team and then you have to train the drivers, then they come to Red Bull Racing, they will win races and championships'."

"I sat there and thought to myself: 'I know what I have to do here'. But in the end it worked out. He was so far ahead in his thinking that in the end everything worked out the way he wanted it to. I never had a meeting with Mateschitz where I left the room without knowing exactly what to do. There was no discussion, nothing. It has to be done, and it has to be done quickly. That was it. He was a fantastic, unique person," Tost continued.

When asked whether there was also the motivation to beat the A-Team, Tost clarified: "My first motivation was to build the team, and it was never the goal to beat Red Bull Racing or to be at the same level, because Mateschitz made that clear. There is Red Bull Racing - they have to win races, they have to win championships, and we are a so-called second team."

Tost and AlphaTauri should utilise the synergies of Red Bull Racing and train young drivers. "And when we wanted to do something in the infrastructure, he always asked: 'Does that make sense? Can't you share that with Red Bull Racing or Red Bull Technology?' It was always clear that Red Bull Racing is on a different level to us," says Tost.

