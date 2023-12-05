Tramnitz: It would have been difficult without Red Bull

Tim Tramnitz has been on the Red Bull junior programme since October and is one of the few German Formula 1 hopefuls. Without the sponsorship, things would have been tight.

Tim Tramnitz makes no secret of the fact that it would have been difficult. Possibly even impossible. However, the 19-year-old has been a Red Bull Junior since October and therefore enjoys the brand's support. This means that the huge financial pressure is gone for the time being.

Without Red Bull, "it would probably not have been financially possible to continue on the path to the top. And I think that a lot of families have problems with that. Unfortunately, motorsport is so expensive. And that is the big problem in German motorsport at the moment," Tramnitz told web.de: "Because it is simply unbelievably expensive in karting," said Tramnitz: "It is generally an extremely difficult path to Formula 1."

Tramnitz, who will compete in Formula 3 in 2024, is hoping for a boost from the Red Bull support programme. "With the programme, Red Bull promotes drivers and also supports them financially. There is also the aspect that, as a Red Bull junior, you work with people from Formula 1," he said: "So you get a lot of input from extremely experienced people, which obviously helps me a lot in my position."

Sebastian Vettel is his great role model, so it is only natural that the Heppenheim native also went through the Red Bull school. Like his idol Vettel, Tramnitz wants to move up into Formula 1 "as early as possible", but: "I still have a lot of hard work ahead of me."

The short-term goal is to have a decent rookie season in Formula 3. His team has not yet officially been finalised, but is likely to be an ambitious one given his Red Bull background.

His goal: "To be the best rookie. And then to fight for podiums and possibly also for victories," he said.

In general, Tramnitz "has to continue to perform as normal. And if that is good enough, then hopefully there will be the opportunity to sit in a Formula 1 car," he said: "But first of all, I still have a long way to go. And I have to do my job properly."

