Lewis Hamilton: Gamblers often stay too long in the casino
It has been two years since Lewis Hamilton's last Formula 1 victory. On 5 December, he won the GP in Saudi Arabia, but then lost the title to Max Verstappen in the controversial World Championship final. Hamilton has not won a race since then.
How much does he miss the feeling of victory? "I don't really miss it. The perspective changes. When it's clear at the start of the season that you're not racing for poles or victories, you channel your energy and focus on solving problems. I like solving problems. Unfortunately, that takes a little longer in this sport," Hamilton told Bild am Sonntag.
Life is not just about winning, about first place, emphasised the Briton: "Depending on how you look at things, there are many different scenarios that are, in a way, victories. Coming from further back in the field to finish in the points, for example. Or getting the team to second place in the constructors' championship. That can also be a victory."
Hamilton and his team-mate George Russell achieved this "victory" at the finale in Abu Dhabi. But, of course, it should ultimately be his eighth world championship title, which would see him replace legend Michael Schumacher as the record champion.
Would he then also retire as world champion? "I don't know ... And I don't like planning the end. I don't know when that will be. Gamblers often stay in the casino, even if they win, and then stay too long. You have to leave when you're on top. But I haven't decided yet if it's something I'm going to do. I want to get back to the top first. But that could take time."
After all, it is uncertain whether Mercedes will be able to return to the top in 2024 and give the world champions from Red Bull Racing a run for their money. However, Hamilton does not want to dwell on that just yet. A break is a break.
"I don't want to think about racing for as long as possible, that's how it is at this point in the year. I'm not worried about what will happen in February and March. I'm putting my energy into taking my niece and nephews skiing and looking forward to building snowmen, looking forward to the Christmas tree and spending time with my mum and friends. In February, the worries and the effort will start again," said Hamilton.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12