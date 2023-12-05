Lewis Hamilton: Gamblers often stay too long in the casino

You should stop when it's at its best. Will Lewis Hamilton retire if he becomes world champion again? And does the Brit miss the feeling of winning?

It has been two years since Lewis Hamilton's last Formula 1 victory. On 5 December, he won the GP in Saudi Arabia, but then lost the title to Max Verstappen in the controversial World Championship final. Hamilton has not won a race since then.

How much does he miss the feeling of victory? "I don't really miss it. The perspective changes. When it's clear at the start of the season that you're not racing for poles or victories, you channel your energy and focus on solving problems. I like solving problems. Unfortunately, that takes a little longer in this sport," Hamilton told Bild am Sonntag.

Life is not just about winning, about first place, emphasised the Briton: "Depending on how you look at things, there are many different scenarios that are, in a way, victories. Coming from further back in the field to finish in the points, for example. Or getting the team to second place in the constructors' championship. That can also be a victory."

Hamilton and his team-mate George Russell achieved this "victory" at the finale in Abu Dhabi. But, of course, it should ultimately be his eighth world championship title, which would see him replace legend Michael Schumacher as the record champion.

Would he then also retire as world champion? "I don't know ... And I don't like planning the end. I don't know when that will be. Gamblers often stay in the casino, even if they win, and then stay too long. You have to leave when you're on top. But I haven't decided yet if it's something I'm going to do. I want to get back to the top first. But that could take time."

After all, it is uncertain whether Mercedes will be able to return to the top in 2024 and give the world champions from Red Bull Racing a run for their money. However, Hamilton does not want to dwell on that just yet. A break is a break.

"I don't want to think about racing for as long as possible, that's how it is at this point in the year. I'm not worried about what will happen in February and March. I'm putting my energy into taking my niece and nephews skiing and looking forward to building snowmen, looking forward to the Christmas tree and spending time with my mum and friends. In February, the worries and the effort will start again," said Hamilton.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12