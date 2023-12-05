Formula 1 2024: The six sprint races are fixed

Formula 1 will continue to organise sprints on six race weekends in 2024. On Tuesday, the organisers announced where these will take place.

There will also be six sprint race weekends in Formula 1 in 2024. It is now also clear where these will take place, as Formula 1 officially announced the venues on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Spielberg (Austria) and Sao Paulo (Brazil) will host sprint weekends for the third time, while Austin (USA) and Qatar will host sprints for the second time.

Shanghai (China) and Miami (USA) are new to the programme and will host sprints for the first time. They will replace Baku (Azerbaijan) and Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) compared to 2022.

According to the organisers, the sprint format has had a positive impact on spectator numbers since its introduction in 2021, especially on Fridays compared to the regular practice sessions.

However, the format is still being fine-tuned for 2024 and changes are possible. For example, consideration is being given to holding the sprint shootout on Friday and the regular qualifying session on Saturday. The sprint could take place on Saturday morning. A decision on the changes is expected in January.

"I am delighted to announce six exciting venues for next season's F1 Sprint events, including two new hosts, China and Miami, both of which are fantastic additions and will deliver great racing for our fans locally and at home," said Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

"Since its inception in 2021, the Sprint has consistently delivered increased TV ratings, more entertainment for fans at the track and more fan engagement on social and digital platforms, and we look forward to next year's exciting events," the Italian continued.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12