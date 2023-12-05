Formula 1 2024: The six sprint races are fixed
There will also be six sprint race weekends in Formula 1 in 2024. It is now also clear where these will take place, as Formula 1 officially announced the venues on Tuesday.
Accordingly, Spielberg (Austria) and Sao Paulo (Brazil) will host sprint weekends for the third time, while Austin (USA) and Qatar will host sprints for the second time.
Shanghai (China) and Miami (USA) are new to the programme and will host sprints for the first time. They will replace Baku (Azerbaijan) and Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) compared to 2022.
According to the organisers, the sprint format has had a positive impact on spectator numbers since its introduction in 2021, especially on Fridays compared to the regular practice sessions.
However, the format is still being fine-tuned for 2024 and changes are possible. For example, consideration is being given to holding the sprint shootout on Friday and the regular qualifying session on Saturday. The sprint could take place on Saturday morning. A decision on the changes is expected in January.
"I am delighted to announce six exciting venues for next season's F1 Sprint events, including two new hosts, China and Miami, both of which are fantastic additions and will deliver great racing for our fans locally and at home," said Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali.
"Since its inception in 2021, the Sprint has consistently delivered increased TV ratings, more entertainment for fans at the track and more fan engagement on social and digital platforms, and we look forward to next year's exciting events," the Italian continued.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12