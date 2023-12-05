Helmut Marko: Sergio Pérez has been bad-mouthed
Sergio Pérez did not have an easy time of it last season. The Mexican was clearly overshadowed by his dominant team-mate Max Verstappen, he had no chance against the Dutchman and was downright dismantled in sporting terms.
As runner-up in the world championship, Pérez ended up 290 points behind Verstappen, who won 19 races. Pérez took two victories.
The decisive factor for Red Bull Racing's dominance, "and more and more people are slowly realising this," said Marko, was the Max Verstappen factor. "Sergio Pérez has been talked down to, but he is a top driver. He just has the misfortune of having a once-in-a-century talent as a team-mate," said Marko on "oe24".
Marko assumes that Verstappen will continue to win titles. Whether with the same dominance, Marko thinks that is unlikely. "It is highly likely that he will still win world championships. But I don't think it's possible that another season like this one with 21 wins in 22 races will materialise. Who knows if that is possible again," said Marko.
The Red Bull motorsport consultant was also asked about his future. "After the season, we generally discuss what I do. After a season, it's customary to discuss what to do in the future, that's always been the case," said Marko, who turned 80 in April.
He makes it clear: "I have the strength to do it. I was in amazingly good shape in Las Vegas and in a better mood than most of the others."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12