Helmut Marko: Sergio Pérez has been bad-mouthed

Sergio Pérez had to put up with a lot last season. As the season draws to a close, Helmut Marko once again has the Mexican's back.

Sergio Pérez did not have an easy time of it last season. The Mexican was clearly overshadowed by his dominant team-mate Max Verstappen, he had no chance against the Dutchman and was downright dismantled in sporting terms.

As runner-up in the world championship, Pérez ended up 290 points behind Verstappen, who won 19 races. Pérez took two victories.

The decisive factor for Red Bull Racing's dominance, "and more and more people are slowly realising this," said Marko, was the Max Verstappen factor. "Sergio Pérez has been talked down to, but he is a top driver. He just has the misfortune of having a once-in-a-century talent as a team-mate," said Marko on "oe24".

Marko assumes that Verstappen will continue to win titles. Whether with the same dominance, Marko thinks that is unlikely. "It is highly likely that he will still win world championships. But I don't think it's possible that another season like this one with 21 wins in 22 races will materialise. Who knows if that is possible again," said Marko.

The Red Bull motorsport consultant was also asked about his future. "After the season, we generally discuss what I do. After a season, it's customary to discuss what to do in the future, that's always been the case," said Marko, who turned 80 in April.

He makes it clear: "I have the strength to do it. I was in amazingly good shape in Las Vegas and in a better mood than most of the others."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12