Mick Schumacher: His greatest realisation at Mercedes

Mick Schumacher was a reserve driver at Mercedes in 2023. This meant he was only on the second row of the Formula 1 grid, on the substitute bench. It was a tough year for the 24-year-old, who had previously driven for Haas for two years. But it was still not a lost year.

He was able to learn many things. How a large and successful team works in the premier class, how it functions. And it's not always the supposedly obvious things that you learn as a replacement.

"I think what people forget - I was aware of it, but it's still something you don't think about too much - is that everyone is human and everyone has the same insecurities," Schumacher told formula1.com.

That was the biggest realisation for him, he said: "Some of the questions I asked myself when I was racing that weren't answered back then have been answered here. Everyone goes through something, especially in racing, and it was great to have this experience."

"But of course you also know why they are so good, because of the way they go about it. It's great to see that even Lewis, who has been with the team for so long, has a connection with the team, that they understand each other without words, and I think that's very special," said Schumacher.

He received a lot of praise from Hamilton and George Russell in 2023, but also from team boss Toto Wolff. All in all, nice words, but Schumacher can't buy much for them.

"It's great that people recognise that," he said. "But unfortunately I'm still here as a reserve driver, not as the main driver. So obviously something has gone wrong and sometimes it's a bit hard to understand. I know I have to convince other people that I'm suitable for this position," he said.

He will remain a reserve driver in 2024 and will also compete for Alpine in the WEC. And then his sights are set on 2025. "Unfortunately, many of the contracts are multi-year, so there isn't really a seat available next year. So it's a difficult situation, but there should be vacant cockpits for 2025, we'll have to wait and see. "Nevertheless, I will remain very closely connected to Formula 1 and hopefully I can prove to the people in Formula 1 that I still deserve a chance in the premier class of motorsport and that I belong here."

