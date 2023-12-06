Nico on Keke Rosberg: Thanks for valuable tips

They are the second father-son duo to win the Formula 1 world championship title: Nico and Keke Rosberg. The manager and entrepreneur celebrates his 75th birthday on 6 December.

Nico, now also an entrepreneur, says of his dad: "I'm super grateful for his huge support. Also the valuable tips. Networking with the decision-makers such as the engineers, team bosses etc. was particularly important. That helped me a lot. But what was also great was that he then stepped back and allowed me to make my own mistakes...."

An episode from Nico's time at Williams, when the Rosbergs still spent the winters in their house in Thumersbach above Lake Zell. I have an appointment with Nico for an interview in a café. Nico arrives slightly late and slightly sweaty: "Sorry, I was snowshoeing on the Schmitten."

After the interview, he says: "I'm going to the gym at home and in the evening I'm going to play ice hockey with my mates in Kaprun."

I meet Papa Keke later at the bar in his favourite pub, Ampere, with Harry Wuthe. With a drink in his hand, Keke asks: "What's Nico doing now?" I enlighten him. Keke shakes his head: "If I'd had a programme like that, I would never have become a Formula 1 driver!"

Max Verstappen set a Formula 1 record this year with 19 wins in 22 races. Mike Hawthorn (1958) and Rosberg (1982) hold the opposite record with one win this season, which was still enough to win the title thanks to consistency throughout the season. The Finn, who was only 29 when he entered Formula 1 and was born in Solna, Sweden, celebrated five victories in his nine seasons in the top class (1978-1986), four of them on street circuits.

After three years of racing retirement, he made his comeback in the World Sports Car Championship with Peugeot (team boss Jean Todt!). From 1992 to 1995, Rosberg's driving career in the DTM with Mercedes and Opel came to an end - the transition to his own racing team was already smooth. Until 2022, Team Rosberg was active in DTM/ITC, Super Touring Car Cup, Formula BMW, Formula 3, GT Masters, A1 GP and DTM again from the re-establishment in 2000 - first as a Mercedes customer, then from 2006 with Audi. Rosberg also worked as a driver manager for some time: He looked after J. J. Lehto, the young Mika Häkkinen and Manuel Reuter, among others - the two-time Le Mans winner became a sort of "neighbour" based in Saalfelden from 1997.

Peter Reinisch from Salzburg worked for Rosberg and his team based in Neustadt an der Weinstraße as team manager in Formula 3 and the GT Masters. "Keke was always straightforward and very decisive. For him, there was only black or white, but nothing in between," says Reinisch.

In the DTM, Arno Zensen from the Rhineland, who trained with Walter Lechner, was the team manager - during these years, René Rast, who was born in Bregenz, became champion three times, and Rosberg won the team title twice. "Keke was always available for me. We soon had a relationship of trust. He gave me advice, but didn't tell me what to do. Over the years, I was able to make more and more independent decisions," says Zensen looking back.

And Rosberg's old friend from the Zeller days, the restaurateur Harry Wuthe, took care of the catering for guests and sponsors of the team. "My daughter Nadine and Nico Rosberg were friends from childhood and went skiing together. That's how we developed a close relationship with Keke and his wife Sina."

The best place to chat with Keke was in the stands of the Zell ice rink. As a Finn, Rosberg is naturally an ice hockey fan - and when he was in Pinzgau, he hardly missed a game of the Zell Ice Bears. Wuthe is still friends with Rosberg, even though he sold his home in Zell over ten years ago and now lives alternately in the south of France, Monaco and Ibiza.

All the best, Keke!