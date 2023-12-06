Formula 1 in turmoil: investigation into Wolff's
Formula 1 is actually in the winter break. Then it's time to review the past season. To celebrate successes or come to terms with missed opportunities. First and foremost, however, the premier class of motorsport takes a deep breath. A few decisions are made, such as the announcement of the six sprint races for 2024.
But this year, there are clearly other problems on the agenda.
"The FIA is aware of media speculation relating to allegations that confidential information was passed from an FOM employee to an F1 team principal. The FIA Compliance Department is investigating the matter," the FIA announced in a statement.
This concerns Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie. She has been Director of the F1 Academy since March 2023. This is a women's racing series run by the commercial rights holder of Formula 1.
There are reportedly fears that they both have information that cannot be obtained via the standard channels. Such a knowledge advantage could be seen as a potential conflict of interest. A report by the magazine "Business F1" had already caused a stir in this context.
"Business F1" had reported on a team boss meeting in which one of Wolff's comments was allegedly based on information that he could only have obtained from FOM. The concern is that, on the one hand, Toto Wolff receives confidential information and, on the other hand, Susie receives information from the team bosses' discussions that could be important for Formula 1.
There were further statements late in the evening. Firstly from Mercedes. "We note the general statement from the FIA this evening responding to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet, as well as the unofficial 'off the record' briefing associated with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team principal," the statement read.
"The team has not received any communication from the FIA compliance department on this matter and it was very surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement. We strongly reject the allegation in the statement and the associated media coverage which unfairly attacks the integrity and compliance of our team principal. Naturally, we expect full, prompt and transparent correspondence from the FIA Compliance Department regarding this investigation and its content," it continued.
Formula 1 also reacted and rejected the allegations. "We note the public statement made by the FIA this evening, which was not communicated to us in advance," said Formula 1.
"We have full confidence that the allegations are false and we have robust processes and procedures in place to ensure the separation of information and responsibilities in the event of a potential conflict of interest. We are confident that no member of our team has disclosed unauthorised information to a team principal and would caution anyone against making careless and serious allegations without substance," Formula 1 announced.
Susie Wolff wrote on Instagram that she felt "deeply offended, but unfortunately not surprised" by the allegations, which she rejects "in the strongest terms". She described it as "disheartening that my integrity is being questioned in this way, especially when it seems to be based on intimidating and misogynistic behaviour and focuses on my marital status rather than my abilities".
