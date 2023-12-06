F1 stars will also be sprinting at the Red Bull Ring in 2024

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been crowned - and the first signs of the upcoming Formula 1 season are already snowing into the land of the Austrian GP.

Fans will also experience double racing action with the sprint format at the Red Bull Ring in 2024. The FIA and the Formula 1 Group confirmed a total of six sprint events on Tuesday, including the "Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria 2024". The race weekend in the Styrian Murtal will take place from 28 to 30 June.

Third F1 sprint at the Red Bull Ring - adjustments announced.

Formula 1 introduced the sprint format in 2021. In 2022, an F1 sprint was also held at the Red Bull Ring for the first time. The third edition as part of the Austrian Grand Prix will follow next season.

To score full points, the drivers have to give their all on three consecutive days. Formula 1 announced changes to the sprint format on Tuesday, which will be presented by the F1 Commission at the start of 2024. One thing remains the same: fans will once again enjoy double the racing action and a perfect foretaste of race Sunday on the Formula 1 weekend in the Mur Valley!

Ready for the next ticket rush with record numbers of fans behind us. The "Holiday Grand Prix" brought a new attendance record to the Red Bull Ring this year with 304,000 fans over the entire race weekend.

The rush for tickets for the next motorsport highlight of the year in Austria is in full swing. An unforgettable F1 experience in Styria is also guaranteed in 2024.

With the popular highlights in the supporting programme, Spielberg remains true to its visitors under the title "Motorsport Festival". If you still want to secure a ticket, you have to be quick!

Tickets for the "Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria 2024" are available at www.redbullring.com.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12