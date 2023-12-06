Tramnitz on van't Hoff tragedy: Not an easy time

The images were terrible, they were shocking, sad and stunned. They showed the accident involving Dutch formula talent Dilano van't Hoff, who tragically died in the violent crash during the race weekend of the Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) in Spa in July.

A spectator happened to capture the moment and the clip made the rounds on social media. Van't Hoff, who was only 18 years old, didn't stand a chance, literally becoming a target on the Kemmel straight after he spun and hit the track. Adam Fitzgerald was unable to take evasive action and crashed into van't Hoff's car at cockpit level with full force.

German driver Tim Tramnitz was also in the field at the time. How does a young driver experience the death of a colleague? Does something like that change your view of the sport?

"In a certain way, of course, because it shows you up close how dangerous the sport actually is," the Red Bull junior told web.de.

"On the other hand, we also know what kind of risk we're taking. You don't really expect something like this to happen these days. And for us drivers in particular, it wasn't an easy time and it was also a bit strange to get back in the car afterwards. But in principle, we all have the same dream and the same goal," said Tramnitz, who will be competing in Formula 3 in 2024.

He knows that he will then have to pull out his elbows, because the battle for the best impression is fierce in the junior classes. "Everyone is extremely hungry for success. Everyone wants to win. So it's important to show who you are and to pull out your elbows a bit. But of course you also have to be smart, focus on your own performance and do your job properly," he said.

It is not yet clear who he will be driving for. "As a rule, Red Bull goes for the top teams. So the chances should be good for me to join a good team next year."

