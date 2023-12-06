Albon: This is how Verstappen dismantles his team-mates

Max Verstappen has literally dismantled his team-mates in recent years. Alex Albon explains very clearly how this happens over the course of a season.

Max Verstappen once expressed his approach very clearly. "As my father used to say - you have to destroy a team-mate," the Dutchman revealed a piece of advice from Jos Verstappen.

Max has stuck to this over the years. Whether it was Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon or Sergio Pérez: sooner or later, he left them all behind, sometimes dominating them very clearly. Gasly was even replaced by Albon, who in turn had to make way for Pérez. And the Mexican can't keep up with Verstappen either.

Albon worked with Verstappen for 18 months in 2019 and 2020. In the High Performance Podcast, Albon went into great detail and explained in detail how he was dominated and dismantled by Verstappen by every trick in the book over the course of the season.

"A lot of people say that the car was built around him. He's like the Michael Schumacher of Ferrari, he's built this team around him," said Albon: "Honestly, the car is what it is, he's very fast. He has a pretty unique driving style that's not easy to get to grips with."

Everyone has their own driving style, said Albon, who described his own driving style as "rather gentle", but he likes a car that reacts quite sharply, quite directly. "Max drives like that too, but his level of sharpness and directness is quite different - it's breathtakingly sharp."

To explain to people what this feels like, Albon chooses a vivid comparison: "If you push the sensitivity [of a computer game] to the extreme and move the mouse, it whizzes all over the screen, that's what it feels like. It gets so sharp that you're a bit tense."

As the season progresses and the cars evolve, there is now a "snowball effect" that puts even more pressure on the driver. Albon was a little behind at first, though not by much, but then as the season progressed, "Max wants his car to be sharper and sharper," Albon said.

"As it gets sharper and sharper, he gets faster and faster, and to catch up you have to start taking a bit more risk." Which can sometimes end in a spin or a spin-off.

"Then you've lost a bit of confidence, you need a bit more time, the gap grows a bit, and the next time you go out there's another spin or whatever - it starts to come to a head. Every time the car gets sharper and sharper, you start to get more tense," says Albon.

It's a spiral that's difficult to get out of. "It's like any other sport, if you're no longer in that flow, if you really have to think about it and every time you go into a corner you don't know how the car is going to react, then you no longer have that kind of flow. It's all about trusting the car, the flow. It doesn't work, it never works."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12