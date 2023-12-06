Mick Schumacher: Surprise outing in the Mercedes

The motorsport year is not yet over for Mick Schumacher, who is completing test drives in a Mercedes this week. Even after that, the 24-year-old still has work to do.

Mick Schumacher recently reported how important the job of reserve driver at Mercedes is, even though he was unable to race in 2023.

The 24-year-old was able to make an important contribution to the team in the simulator, but also learnt interesting and important details about the inner workings of the Mercedes team.

Which is also part of the role of a stand-in: while regular drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are on their winter break, Schumacher is still hard at work - Schumacher completed two days of testing for Pirelli in Magny-Cours in a Mercedes F1 W14 E Performance from the past Formula 1 season.

On Tuesday, Schumacher completed a total of 90 laps, setting a best time of 1:35.542 minutes on intermediates. On full wets, he needed 1:41.962 minutes for his fastest lap.

Schumacher supports Pirelli in tyre development and collects important data. And brings back fond memories for fans of his father Michael, as the record-breaking world champion won eight times on the track during his career, making him the record winner.

Incidentally, Schumacher's motorsport year is still not over after the second day of testing on Wednesday. He will complete tests for Alpine in Portimao, Portugal (11 to 13 December). As is well known, Schumacher will compete in the WEC for the French team in 2024. He is still a test driver for Mercedes.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12