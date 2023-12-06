Mick Schumacher: Surprise outing in the Mercedes
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Mick Schumacher recently reported how important the job of reserve driver at Mercedes is, even though he was unable to race in 2023.
The 24-year-old was able to make an important contribution to the team in the simulator, but also learnt interesting and important details about the inner workings of the Mercedes team.
Which is also part of the role of a stand-in: while regular drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are on their winter break, Schumacher is still hard at work - Schumacher completed two days of testing for Pirelli in Magny-Cours in a Mercedes F1 W14 E Performance from the past Formula 1 season.
On Tuesday, Schumacher completed a total of 90 laps, setting a best time of 1:35.542 minutes on intermediates. On full wets, he needed 1:41.962 minutes for his fastest lap.
Schumacher supports Pirelli in tyre development and collects important data. And brings back fond memories for fans of his father Michael, as the record-breaking world champion won eight times on the track during his career, making him the record winner.
Incidentally, Schumacher's motorsport year is still not over after the second day of testing on Wednesday. He will complete tests for Alpine in Portimao, Portugal (11 to 13 December). As is well known, Schumacher will compete in the WEC for the French team in 2024. He is still a test driver for Mercedes.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12