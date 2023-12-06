Franz Tost: He would choose this driver pairing

Franz Tost has experienced 17 drivers in all his years at AlphaTauri (or Toro Rosso). The Austrian is allowed to take two for his personal team. Who will he pick?

Admittedly: The answer is of course quite simple. Anyone who has worked with and moulded Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen over the course of their career doesn't have to think twice.

In the "Beyond the Grid" podcast, Franz Tost answered the question of which two of the 17 drivers he has experienced he would choose as if shot from a pistol: "Vettel and Max."

"Because of their dedication to the sport and their speed. They know how to win races and they also have all the factors you need to win races. That is first and foremost talent. You have to be very skilful to drive a car like this. Secondly, the passion. Both are very passionate," said Tost.

In addition, both are very disciplined, said Tost: "They know exactly when and what they have to do. Discipline is a very, very important factor. And then they study their rivals to find out where their weaknesses lie and to work on beating them. These are the factors that these two drivers have 100 per cent."

Vettel in particular impressed him at the beginning. "He took everything very, very seriously and was very disciplined. He took care of every little detail - not just in terms of driving, but also in terms of nutrition and training. He often called me and we discussed various topics. He really lived Formula 1 for 360 days. That's what I expect."

