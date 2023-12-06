Franz Tost: He would choose this driver pairing
Admittedly: The answer is of course quite simple. Anyone who has worked with and moulded Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen over the course of their career doesn't have to think twice.
In the "Beyond the Grid" podcast, Franz Tost answered the question of which two of the 17 drivers he has experienced he would choose as if shot from a pistol: "Vettel and Max."
"Because of their dedication to the sport and their speed. They know how to win races and they also have all the factors you need to win races. That is first and foremost talent. You have to be very skilful to drive a car like this. Secondly, the passion. Both are very passionate," said Tost.
In addition, both are very disciplined, said Tost: "They know exactly when and what they have to do. Discipline is a very, very important factor. And then they study their rivals to find out where their weaknesses lie and to work on beating them. These are the factors that these two drivers have 100 per cent."
Vettel in particular impressed him at the beginning. "He took everything very, very seriously and was very disciplined. He took care of every little detail - not just in terms of driving, but also in terms of nutrition and training. He often called me and we discussed various topics. He really lived Formula 1 for 360 days. That's what I expect."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12