Obi's finest hour: A photo with rarity value

In 1978, a very special R5 Cup victory ceremony with surprising star potential took place at the Motorshow in Essen. Two big names from Formula 1 were there - much to the delight of Peter "Obi" Oberndorfer.

The year was 1978, it was the second weekend of the motor show in Essen. And it was a time when so much of motorsport was still easy, relaxed and uncomplicated. Like at an award ceremony for the best of the R5 Cup, garnished with two Formula 1 stars. The brave R5 boys and girls were often invited to Hall 3 on the first or second Saturday of the Motorshow Essen, where they received prizes and trophies. This year was no exception.

Whenever there was a major public event with racing drivers in Hall 3, the all-powerful Bilstein sports boss Hugo Emde was usually involved. In fact, he was the secret ruler of the motor show's showpiece hall at the time. He was allowed to move in with his entire service bus and was given a particularly large stand area for the racing cars of his select clientele.

In return, he brought dozens of star drivers, including Formula 1 drivers, to Essen at low rates or even just for the travelling expenses and arranged their autograph sessions at the Bilstein truck. At times, the crowds of fans were frightening.

The enterprising Bilstein patron, always keen on good PR for his company, surprised the sporty Renault bosses with the offer to enrich the R5 Cup victory ceremony with the F1 Ferrari star Carlos Reutemann (third in the world championship in '78) and his colleague Jacky Ickx, who happened to be present. And it was completely free of charge, just like that. After all, the Cup cars raced and drifted for years with the standardised damper products from Bilstein.

The young racing drivers to be honoured were quite astonished when they actually received their trophies and prize money cheques from two big stars of the PS guild. This included the then 22-year-old Peter "Obi" Oberndorfer (now 67), who, as a Cup rookie, finished quite far up the field and was quite impressed by the personal address from Mr Reutemann and Mr Ickx. I still remember his emotional state well, as I accompanied the performance with the microphone at the time.

I wonder what a similar appearance by two of the current Formula 1 drivers would cost today...