FIA investigation against Wolff: How the teams are reacting
The 2023 season has come to an end, but the Formula 1 world is not at peace. On Tuesday evening, an announcement from the FIA caused quite a stir. It announced that the FIA's compliance department had launched an investigation into the possible disclosure of confidential information from an FOM member to a Formula 1 team boss.
"The FIA is aware of media speculation relating to an allegation that confidential information was passed from a member of the FOM to a Formula One team principal. The FIA's Compliance Department is investigating the matter," read the short statement that made waves.
Although no names were mentioned, it quickly became clear who the people involved in this investigation were: Team Principal Mercedes Managing Director and Team Principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who works for FOM, are the focus of the FIA investigation because a conflict of interest could exist. FOM owns the commercial rights to Formula 1.
The magazine "BusinessF1" had reported in an article that Toto Wolff had made a comment at a team boss meeting that revealed that the Viennese had an information advantage that had surprised other team bosses. As a result, several team bosses are said to have complained independently of each other about an alleged conflict of interest. The magazine referred to the statement of an unnamed person who is said to have been present at the team boss meeting. It also quoted several team bosses verbatim without naming them.
The Mercedes team responded a few hours after the investigation was announced, saying in its own statement: "We have taken note of the FIA's general statement this evening responding to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media organisation and the unofficial briefing linking the whole thing to the Mercedes team principal. The team has not received any communication from the FIA compliance department on this issue and it was very surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement."
"We strongly reject the allegation in the statement and the associated media coverage that wrongly attacks the integrity and compliance of our team principal. It goes without saying that we expect the FIA compliance department to provide full, prompt and transparent correspondence regarding this investigation and its content," the Mercedes statement continued.
Susie Wolff herself also emphasised on social media that the allegations were unfounded. And she explained: "I am deeply offended, but unfortunately not surprised, by the public accusations that have been made. It is disheartening to have my integrity questioned in this way, especially when it appears to be based on intimidating and misogynistic behaviour and focuses on my marital status rather than my abilities."
Formula 1 responded as follows: "We note the public statement made by the FIA, which was not communicated to us in advance. We have full confidence that the allegations are false and we have processes and procedures in place to ensure the separation of information and responsibilities in the event of a potential conflict of interest. We are confident that no member of our team has given unauthorised information to a team principal and would caution anyone against making rash and serious allegations without substance."
And now Mercedes' opponents have also defended themselves against claims that concerns about a possible conflict of interest have been raised by some team bosses. In identical statements, the nine opponents of the star brand's works team declared that they had not complained to the FIA. And they expressed their support for the "F1 Academy" and Susie Wolff.
