Team Principal Fred Vasseur: Praise for both Ferrari drivers
The fact that Ferrari did not win the World Championship duel with Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship hurts the whole team and Ferrari President John Elkann also told the news agency "Italpress": "The season was disappointing because we finished third in the championship."
There were too many accidents and some bad luck, which is why the team was not competitive in the drivers' championship, Elkann said plainly. Nevertheless, the head of the world's most famous sports car brand was clearly in favour of the driver duo staying. "They will definitely stay," he made clear.
Team boss Fred Vasseur is also happy with his protégés. He said in Abu Dhabi: "Carlos was very, very fast after the summer break and Charles showed strong form in the last six or seven rounds of the championship. I think overall we have developed well as a team."
Sainz's performance in Abu Dhabi should not be remembered too much, he emphasised, pointing to his triumph in Singapore, which gave Ferrari its only win of the season. "He was on the podium in Monza, but in Abu Dhabi it didn't work out, and we have to understand why that was the case," said the team boss.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12