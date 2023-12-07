Team Principal Fred Vasseur: Praise for both Ferrari drivers

Although the last two rounds of the World Championship in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi did not go according to plan for Carlos Sainz, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur praises the Spaniard, pointing to his victory in Singapore.

The fact that Ferrari did not win the World Championship duel with Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship hurts the whole team and Ferrari President John Elkann also told the news agency "Italpress": "The season was disappointing because we finished third in the championship."

There were too many accidents and some bad luck, which is why the team was not competitive in the drivers' championship, Elkann said plainly. Nevertheless, the head of the world's most famous sports car brand was clearly in favour of the driver duo staying. "They will definitely stay," he made clear.

Team boss Fred Vasseur is also happy with his protégés. He said in Abu Dhabi: "Carlos was very, very fast after the summer break and Charles showed strong form in the last six or seven rounds of the championship. I think overall we have developed well as a team."

Sainz's performance in Abu Dhabi should not be remembered too much, he emphasised, pointing to his triumph in Singapore, which gave Ferrari its only win of the season. "He was on the podium in Monza, but in Abu Dhabi it didn't work out, and we have to understand why that was the case," said the team boss.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12