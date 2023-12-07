Mick Schumacher: A look at dad Michael's career

Mick Schumacher will be competing in the World Endurance Championship next year and draws a comparison with the career of his father, who once had a taste of sports car racing as a Mercedes Junior.

Mick Schumacher had long hoped for a Formula 1 return next year, but no cockpit was found for the former Haas driver and he will have to make do with the substitute driver role at Mercedes in 2024, which he already held this year. He will still go out on the racetrack, however, competing in the WEC for Alpine, which battles against Mercedes in Formula 1.

"Of course, Mercedes and Alpine are rivals in Formula 1, but I don't think there will be any overlap in the roles of reserve driver in Formula 1 and race driver in the World Endurance Championship," said the 24-year-old on this subject, emphasising that the opportunity to recommend himself in the WEC for a return to Formula 1 is interesting.

The German also explained that it would be interesting for him to step on the gas in a sports car like his father Michael once did. Michael Schumacher also drove sports cars as a Mercedes junior before making his debut in the Jordan at Spa in 1991 in the middle of the season.

"I'm kind of doing it the other way round, why not," explained Mick. "I always thought there were a lot of coincidental similarities to my father's career. Now I'm driving sports cars myself, so maybe this will be my start back in F1," he added.

The year on the bench at Mercedes was very instructive for the former Haas driver. With his stints in the simulator, he actively helped to set up the service car of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. And he observed the Mercedes duo at work.

"As a driver, I now know much better what I want from my team, what I consider important and what I can bring to a team. In my first year in Formula 1, it was of course difficult to know exactly what position I should take and how far I could go with my comments and everything. Now that I've worked with Lewis and George for a year, I know how high the bar is and how far I can go. And I have no problem sharing my information in the future," Mick made clear.

