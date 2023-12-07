Girls on Track: Alba Hurup Larsen comes out on top

As part of the latest edition of the "FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars" support programme, Alba Hurup Larsen came out on top in the final round against 3 other talented drivers and impressed the experts at the Ferrari Driver Academy.

For the last time this year, talented female racing drivers aged between 12 and 16 were given the opportunity to receive valuable support from the experts at the Ferrari Driver Academy.

As part of the "FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars" support programme, which was launched by the FIA Commission for Women in Motorsport in collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA for short) and Iron Dames to help young female racing drivers make a career in motorsport, four talented female drivers beat 112 other competitors from more than 50 countries in the selection process.

Alba Hurup Larsen, Mathilda Paatz, Joanne Ciconte and Domenika Arellano underwent a series of tests at the Scuderia Ferrari headquarters and on the historic Fiorano circuit to provide the FDA experts with a wealth of data on their physical abilities.

In addition, her driving performance was assessed in the simulator by recreating a full race weekend of free practice, qualifying and racing at the wheel of a Formula 4 car fitted with the exact same Pirelli tyres used in the Italian championship.

Alba impressed with her ability to learn quickly and control the car by driving at a consistent race pace, as well as her ability to demonstrate this on a fast lap. She was declared the best of the quartet by the Ferrari Driver Academy experts.

They will be monitoring her progress next season, when she will be travelling to Maranello regularly to document her progress. The 2020 and 2022 winners, Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels, will remain part of the coveted junior programme.

The very young winner of the Junior category was also announced. Here too, four finalists were invited to Maranello before travelling to the Tony Kart headquarters for a seat test. They then spent two days at the Franciacorta kart track in Brescia. The participants were Bianca Nagy, Eva Dorrestijn, Annabella Fairclough and the eventual winner Vanesa Silkunaite.

FDA Director Marco Matassa explained: "We are very proud of what we have achieved in four years with this programme. We have played our part in making the sport more accessible and we have opened up opportunities for three young women, two of whom are still part of the Ferrari Driver Academy."

"Congratulations to Alba, she will get the opportunity to show what she can do in a Formula 4 car. Congratulations also to Vanesa, who beat off tough competition in the kart. Although the programme is coming to an end, we will continue to look out for the best young racing talent, which we will do as part of our selection process in which both boys and girls can prove themselves," added the Italian.