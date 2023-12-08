FIA investigation: What Team Principal Christian Horner says

The investigation into a possible conflict of interest involving Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie had nothing to do with Red Bull, clarifies Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner.

The rivalry between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes is fierce on the track, and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff have also had a few spats off it. But neither the world champion team nor Horner were behind thecompliance proceedings of the FIA, which have now been concluded , the Briton has now clarified on Sky Sports News.

"Of course we have a great rivalry on the track, but we have not lodged an official complaint with the FIA, neither against Susie, nor against Toto or Mercedes," emphasised Horner, who also referred to the close cooperation with Susie Wolff, who works as Managing Director of the junior series "F1 Academy".

"The Red Bull teams will compete in the Academy next year with a total of three cars and we have worked closely with Susie since the creation of this series. She is doing a great job and we were just as surprised as everyone else by the FIA statement," explained the 50-year-old boss of the Milton Keynes-based racing team.

And Horner emphasised once again: "The statement was certainly not initiated, demanded or triggered by Red Bull." When asked whether there was another team that had complained to the FIA, he had no answer. "As for the other teams - I can't speak for others. It's an investigation that has been launched by the FIA and, as I said, it certainly has nothing to do with Red Bull."

