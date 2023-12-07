Investigation completed: FIA speaks out

With the announcement of an investigation into possible conflicts of interest, the FIA caused quite a stir, but just two days later the FIA announced that the investigation had been concluded.

On Tuesday evening, the world motorsport organisation surprised everyone by announcing that the compliance department was investigating whether confidential information had been passed on to a Formula One team boss by a member of FOM (Formula One Management). There was a great deal of excitement, as it soon became known that it was probably an investigation into Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who is in charge of the junior series "F1 Academy" at FOM.

Mercedes soon responded with a statement of its own, in which the team declared: "We firmly reject the allegation in the statement and the associated media coverage, which unjustly attacks the integrity and compliance of our team principal."



Susie Wolff clarified on social media: "I am deeply offended but unfortunately not surprised by the public allegations that have been made. It is disheartening that my integrity is being questioned in this way, especially when it appears to be based on intimidating and misogynistic behaviour and focuses on my marital status rather than my ability."



In identical statements, Mercedes' opponents stated in unison that they had not complained to the FIA, dismissing speculation to that effect in some media outlets. They also expressed their support for the "F1 Academy" and Susie Wolff.



The FOM also expressed its surprise, saying in a statement that it had full confidence that the allegations were false. And the company, which holds the commercial rights to Formula 1, emphasised that it has processes and procedures in place to ensure the separation of information and responsibilities in the event of a potential conflict of interest.

The FIA's compliance department, which has now completed its investigation, has also come to this conclusion. The new statement explains: "Following a review of the F1 Code of Conduct and the F1 Conflict of Interest Policy of Formula One Management and confirmation that appropriate safeguards are in place to mitigate potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM's compliance management system is robust enough to prevent unauthorised disclosure of confidential information."

"The FIA can confirm that there are no ongoing ethical or disciplinary investigations against individuals," it continues. And the FIA clarifies: "As a regulatory body, the FIA has a duty to uphold the integrity of motorsport worldwide. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

