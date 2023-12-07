Investigation completed: FIA speaks out
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
On Tuesday evening, the world motorsport organisation surprised everyone by announcing that the compliance department was investigating whether confidential information had been passed on to a Formula One team boss by a member of FOM (Formula One Management). There was a great deal of excitement, as it soon became known that it was probably an investigation into Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who is in charge of the junior series "F1 Academy" at FOM.
Mercedes soon responded with a statement of its own, in which the team declared: "We firmly reject the allegation in the statement and the associated media coverage, which unjustly attacks the integrity and compliance of our team principal."
Susie Wolff clarified on social media: "I am deeply offended but unfortunately not surprised by the public allegations that have been made. It is disheartening that my integrity is being questioned in this way, especially when it appears to be based on intimidating and misogynistic behaviour and focuses on my marital status rather than my ability."
In identical statements, Mercedes' opponents stated in unison that they had not complained to the FIA, dismissing speculation to that effect in some media outlets. They also expressed their support for the "F1 Academy" and Susie Wolff.
The FOM also expressed its surprise, saying in a statement that it had full confidence that the allegations were false. And the company, which holds the commercial rights to Formula 1, emphasised that it has processes and procedures in place to ensure the separation of information and responsibilities in the event of a potential conflict of interest.
The FIA's compliance department, which has now completed its investigation, has also come to this conclusion. The new statement explains: "Following a review of the F1 Code of Conduct and the F1 Conflict of Interest Policy of Formula One Management and confirmation that appropriate safeguards are in place to mitigate potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM's compliance management system is robust enough to prevent unauthorised disclosure of confidential information."
"The FIA can confirm that there are no ongoing ethical or disciplinary investigations against individuals," it continues. And the FIA clarifies: "As a regulatory body, the FIA has a duty to uphold the integrity of motorsport worldwide. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12