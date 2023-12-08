Lewis Hamilton: "I knew it was going to be a long year"
Although the Mercedes team finished second in the constructors' championship standings this year, Toto Wolff's team scored significantly fewer points than in the previous year, when it finished third in the constructors' championship. In contrast to 2022, the works team from Brackley and Brixworth also failed to win a GP.
Like his team, Lewis Hamilton scored fewer points this year than in the 2022 season, but was even able to finish third in the championship standings after having to make do with sixth place in the previous year. The seven-time world champion knew early on that a difficult year awaited him, as he told BBC Sport in an interview.
"I remember that the car felt exactly the same as its predecessor right from the start. And that was definitely not a good feeling," recalled Hamilton, who had not won a GP in the last two years. "I had really high hopes," he admitted in the same breath.
"When we assessed where we were with the car in February, I was a bit more worried. Because the year before we said: 'The car is fantastic, it's unique, nobody will have anything like it'. And then we came to the first test," reported the Mercedes star. "That's why I was a bit more cautious when I listened to the forecast, I thought to myself: 'We'll see'. Then we had all these problems and I knew it was going to be a long year."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12