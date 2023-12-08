Lewis Hamilton: "I knew it was going to be a long year"

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton realised early on that the Mercedes team would struggle again this year after the difficult 2022 season, as the Mercedes star explains.

Although the Mercedes team finished second in the constructors' championship standings this year, Toto Wolff's team scored significantly fewer points than in the previous year, when it finished third in the constructors' championship. In contrast to 2022, the works team from Brackley and Brixworth also failed to win a GP.

Like his team, Lewis Hamilton scored fewer points this year than in the 2022 season, but was even able to finish third in the championship standings after having to make do with sixth place in the previous year. The seven-time world champion knew early on that a difficult year awaited him, as he told BBC Sport in an interview.

"I remember that the car felt exactly the same as its predecessor right from the start. And that was definitely not a good feeling," recalled Hamilton, who had not won a GP in the last two years. "I had really high hopes," he admitted in the same breath.

"When we assessed where we were with the car in February, I was a bit more worried. Because the year before we said: 'The car is fantastic, it's unique, nobody will have anything like it'. And then we came to the first test," reported the Mercedes star. "That's why I was a bit more cautious when I listened to the forecast, I thought to myself: 'We'll see'. Then we had all these problems and I knew it was going to be a long year."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12