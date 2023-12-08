Max Verstappen: "Luckily the team pays"

Max Verstappen will have to pay a million-euro fee next year to obtain the super licence required to start in Formula 1. However, the Dutchman does not have to dig into his own pocket.

The 2024 Formula 1 season begins with a hefty bill to pay for the world champion team Red Bull Racing and its drivers. This is because the fees for the super licence, which gives the drivers the right to take part in Formula 1, are determined on the basis of the championship points scored in the previous year.

Each licence generally costs 10,400 euros, with an additional 2100 euros per world championship point. And because Verstappen has collected 575 points, the three-time champion's super licence costs a whopping 1,217,900 euros. For his team-mate Sergio Pérez, who finished second in the championship, it is 285 points and therefore 608,900 euros.

In comparison: Logan Sargeant, who finished last in the championship and scored just one point, only has to fork out 12,500 euros. At least Verstappen doesn't have to dig into his own pocket. "Fortunately, the team pays," explained Verstappen when asked about the high fees.

"But I think there should be a normal ratio," added the Dutchman, referring to the significant differences in the amounts. "But these things are fixed and I don't think anyone expected that so many points would be collected in the end."

As the world champion team, Red Bull Racing also has to pay the highest registration fee, which this year amounts to 7,445,816 US dollars. The basic fee for the teams is already 657,837 US dollars. For the champions, an amount of 7843 US dollars per point will be charged, for all others it is 6575 US dollars per point. The invoice must be settled by 10 December.

Drivers' World Championship and super licence fee

01 Max Verstappen (NL): 575 points = 1,217,900 euros

02. Sergio Pérez (MEX): 285 = 608,900

03. Lewis Hamilton (GB): 234 = 501,800

04. Fernando Alonso (E): 206 = 443,000

05. Charles Leclerc (MC): 206 = 443,000

06. Lando Norris (GB): 205 = 440,900

07. Carlos Sainz (E): 200 = 430,400

08. George Russell (GB): 175 = 377,900

09th Oscar Piastri (AUS): 97 = 214,100

10th Lance Stroll (CDN): 74 = 165,800

11th Pierre Gasly (F): 62 = 140,600

12th Esteban Ocon (F): 58 = 132,200

13th Alex Albon (T): 27 = 67,100

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J): 17 = 46,100

15. Valtteri Bottas (FIN): 10 = 31,400

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D): 9 = 29,300

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS): 6 = 23,000

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH): 6 = 23,000

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK): 3 = 16,700

20th Liam Lawson (NZ): 2 = 14,600

21st Logan Sargeant (USA): 1 = 12,500