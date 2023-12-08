Max Verstappen: "Luckily the team pays"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The 2024 Formula 1 season begins with a hefty bill to pay for the world champion team Red Bull Racing and its drivers. This is because the fees for the super licence, which gives the drivers the right to take part in Formula 1, are determined on the basis of the championship points scored in the previous year.
Each licence generally costs 10,400 euros, with an additional 2100 euros per world championship point. And because Verstappen has collected 575 points, the three-time champion's super licence costs a whopping 1,217,900 euros. For his team-mate Sergio Pérez, who finished second in the championship, it is 285 points and therefore 608,900 euros.
In comparison: Logan Sargeant, who finished last in the championship and scored just one point, only has to fork out 12,500 euros. At least Verstappen doesn't have to dig into his own pocket. "Fortunately, the team pays," explained Verstappen when asked about the high fees.
"But I think there should be a normal ratio," added the Dutchman, referring to the significant differences in the amounts. "But these things are fixed and I don't think anyone expected that so many points would be collected in the end."
As the world champion team, Red Bull Racing also has to pay the highest registration fee, which this year amounts to 7,445,816 US dollars. The basic fee for the teams is already 657,837 US dollars. For the champions, an amount of 7843 US dollars per point will be charged, for all others it is 6575 US dollars per point. The invoice must be settled by 10 December.
Drivers' World Championship and super licence fee
01 Max Verstappen (NL): 575 points = 1,217,900 euros
02. Sergio Pérez (MEX): 285 = 608,900
03. Lewis Hamilton (GB): 234 = 501,800
04. Fernando Alonso (E): 206 = 443,000
05. Charles Leclerc (MC): 206 = 443,000
06. Lando Norris (GB): 205 = 440,900
07. Carlos Sainz (E): 200 = 430,400
08. George Russell (GB): 175 = 377,900
09th Oscar Piastri (AUS): 97 = 214,100
10th Lance Stroll (CDN): 74 = 165,800
11th Pierre Gasly (F): 62 = 140,600
12th Esteban Ocon (F): 58 = 132,200
13th Alex Albon (T): 27 = 67,100
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J): 17 = 46,100
15. Valtteri Bottas (FIN): 10 = 31,400
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D): 9 = 29,300
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS): 6 = 23,000
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH): 6 = 23,000
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK): 3 = 16,700
20th Liam Lawson (NZ): 2 = 14,600
21st Logan Sargeant (USA): 1 = 12,500