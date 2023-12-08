FIA investigation: Toto Wolff demands transparency
The FIA made a lot of headlines this week when it announced an investigation into a possible conflict of interest against Toto and Susie Wolff and declared it closed two days later. The reaction from Mercedes, Susie Wolff, Formula 1 and the racing teams was fierce.
Nevertheless, Toto Wolff does not yet want to comment on the events of this week, as he makes clear in a statement. "We know that there is a lot of media interest in the events of this week. We are currently in an active legal dialogue with the FIA."
"We expect full transparency about what happened and why and have expressly reserved all legal rights. We therefore ask for your understanding that we will not comment officially for the time being, but we will certainly look into the matter in due course," it continues.
Susie Wolff also commented on the matter on Friday. She explained: "There have been insinuations about my integrity in public and in background discussions for two days, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly. I may have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on someone else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation jeopardised by an unfounded press release."
