Champion Max Verstappen: No time for holidays yet
Max Verstappen will remember the 2023 season for a long time to come. The three-time Formula 1 champion secured his third world championship crown in superior style: with 19 victories in 22 races, the Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team set new standards. Six races before the end of the season, he was able to celebrate being crowned three-time world champion and had completed 1003 laps in the lead by the final race lap in Abu Dhabi.
The exceptional driver only failed to win three races: His team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez won in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, while victory in Singapore went to Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, who finished the season in seventh place. This gives Red Bull Racing's GP racer this year an incredible 95.45 per cent success rate. This begs the question: can the 2023 season even be bettered?
"There are always things that can be done better, and we know that," emphasised Verstappen at the press conference for the FIA awards ceremony in Baku. "Sure, the cars were incredibly dominant, but you could still recognise a few weaknesses, a few things you can do better. And of course we'll work on that for next year."
The 54-time GP winner has not been able to rest since the season finale in Abu Dhabi, he also revealed. "I've had a lot on my plate since then, I haven't really had time for holidays yet, but that will come. I've flown all over the world and now I'm here in Baku. But that's fine, I'll certainly have the opportunity to get some rest in the coming weeks."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12