Champion Max Verstappen: No time for holidays yet

Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen answered questions from the media once again at the FIA awards ceremony in Baku. The champion spoke about the time after the season finale and the preparations for 2024.

Max Verstappen will remember the 2023 season for a long time to come. The three-time Formula 1 champion secured his third world championship crown in superior style: with 19 victories in 22 races, the Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team set new standards. Six races before the end of the season, he was able to celebrate being crowned three-time world champion and had completed 1003 laps in the lead by the final race lap in Abu Dhabi.

The exceptional driver only failed to win three races: His team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez won in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, while victory in Singapore went to Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, who finished the season in seventh place. This gives Red Bull Racing's GP racer this year an incredible 95.45 per cent success rate. This begs the question: can the 2023 season even be bettered?

"There are always things that can be done better, and we know that," emphasised Verstappen at the press conference for the FIA awards ceremony in Baku. "Sure, the cars were incredibly dominant, but you could still recognise a few weaknesses, a few things you can do better. And of course we'll work on that for next year."

The 54-time GP winner has not been able to rest since the season finale in Abu Dhabi, he also revealed. "I've had a lot on my plate since then, I haven't really had time for holidays yet, but that will come. I've flown all over the world and now I'm here in Baku. But that's fine, I'll certainly have the opportunity to get some rest in the coming weeks."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12