Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): "This is unacceptable"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Formula 1 season is over, but the scene has not calmed down. The reason for this is the compliance investigation, which was announced by the FIA this week and closed after two days. The corresponding statement on the investigation did not mention any names, but it was clear that a possible conflict of interest between Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who works as managing director of the junior series "F1 Academy" at the company Formula One Management (FOM), was being investigated.
Both the Mercedes team and Susie Wolf responded to the investigation in no uncertain terms and FOM also expressed surprise at the investigation, emphasising: "We have full confidence that the allegations are false and we have robust processes and procedures in place to ensure the separation of information and responsibilities in the event of a potential conflict of interest. We are confident that no member of our team has disclosed unauthorised information to any team principal and would caution anyone against making careless and serious allegations without substance."
Mercedes' opponents published identical statements in which they made it clear that none of them had instigated the investigation. And they also backed Susie Wolff and the "F1 Academy".
The FIA came to the same conclusion, announcing the end of the investigation after just two days. For Lewis Hamilton, however, the matter is not over. At the press conference before the FIA awards ceremony in Baku, the seven-time world champion explained: "It's disappointing that the governing body of our sport has tried to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we've ever had in our sport, Susie Wolff, without questioning her and without any evidence."
"And then to just say at the end that she's sorry, that's just unacceptable," continued this year's World Championship bronze medallist. "There is a constant struggle to improve diversity and inclusion within this industry. It seems that there are certain people in the FIA leadership who try to stop us every time we try to make a step forward and that has to change," he demanded.
"This is a global sport. We have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to drive change. And as we are travelling to all these countries around the world, we have a responsibility to make sure we are going in the right direction. But I also want to recognise that there are many people doing great work. But we need to make some changes to make sure we are all going in the right direction," emphasised the Mercedes star.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12