Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): "This is unacceptable"

The Formula 1 season is over, but the scene has not calmed down. The reason for this is the compliance investigation, which was announced by the FIA this week and closed after two days. The corresponding statement on the investigation did not mention any names, but it was clear that a possible conflict of interest between Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who works as managing director of the junior series "F1 Academy" at the company Formula One Management (FOM), was being investigated.

Both the Mercedes team and Susie Wolf responded to the investigation in no uncertain terms and FOM also expressed surprise at the investigation, emphasising: "We have full confidence that the allegations are false and we have robust processes and procedures in place to ensure the separation of information and responsibilities in the event of a potential conflict of interest. We are confident that no member of our team has disclosed unauthorised information to any team principal and would caution anyone against making careless and serious allegations without substance."

Mercedes' opponents published identical statements in which they made it clear that none of them had instigated the investigation. And they also backed Susie Wolff and the "F1 Academy".

The FIA came to the same conclusion, announcing the end of the investigation after just two days. For Lewis Hamilton, however, the matter is not over. At the press conference before the FIA awards ceremony in Baku, the seven-time world champion explained: "It's disappointing that the governing body of our sport has tried to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we've ever had in our sport, Susie Wolff, without questioning her and without any evidence."

"And then to just say at the end that she's sorry, that's just unacceptable," continued this year's World Championship bronze medallist. "There is a constant struggle to improve diversity and inclusion within this industry. It seems that there are certain people in the FIA leadership who try to stop us every time we try to make a step forward and that has to change," he demanded.

"This is a global sport. We have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to drive change. And as we are travelling to all these countries around the world, we have a responsibility to make sure we are going in the right direction. But I also want to recognise that there are many people doing great work. But we need to make some changes to make sure we are all going in the right direction," emphasised the Mercedes star.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12