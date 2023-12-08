Max Verstappen expects a closer World Championship battle in 2024

Max Verstappen has dominated the world championship this year. However, the three-time Formula 1 champion believes that the battle for the title in the premier class will be closer next year.

Red Bull Racing has only failed to win one Grand Prix this year. In Singapore, Ferrari star Carlos Sainz crossed the finish line first, while all other GP victories have been shared by Red Bull Racing stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, with the defending champion having claimed the majority of the triumphs.

The Dutchman has stood on the top step of the podium 19 times. He knows that he has had a special season. "It doesn't get much better than this," he explained at the press conference that took place before the FIA awards ceremony in Baku. "But it's not just about trying to win 20 races in a season, it's also about constantly improving yourself and the car."

"So if we can improve the car and be in contention for the world title again, but only win ten races in a season, then that's okay too," explained the 26-year-old. "The competition around us has been up and down, with a different team chasing us every weekend. But I expect the field to move closer together next year because people are learning every year," he emphasised.

"We've had a lot of success as a team this season, but it's also been great to work with all the team members. When you've won a few times in a row, you naturally want to keep the momentum going and the pressure is always on because you always want to do well. It was never about breaking all these records, it was just about doing my best every single race weekend and enjoying it. You don't often experience success like this, it's been a very, very good year," added Verstappen.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12