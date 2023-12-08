Max Verstappen expects a closer World Championship battle in 2024
Red Bull Racing has only failed to win one Grand Prix this year. In Singapore, Ferrari star Carlos Sainz crossed the finish line first, while all other GP victories have been shared by Red Bull Racing stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, with the defending champion having claimed the majority of the triumphs.
The Dutchman has stood on the top step of the podium 19 times. He knows that he has had a special season. "It doesn't get much better than this," he explained at the press conference that took place before the FIA awards ceremony in Baku. "But it's not just about trying to win 20 races in a season, it's also about constantly improving yourself and the car."
"So if we can improve the car and be in contention for the world title again, but only win ten races in a season, then that's okay too," explained the 26-year-old. "The competition around us has been up and down, with a different team chasing us every weekend. But I expect the field to move closer together next year because people are learning every year," he emphasised.
"We've had a lot of success as a team this season, but it's also been great to work with all the team members. When you've won a few times in a row, you naturally want to keep the momentum going and the pressure is always on because you always want to do well. It was never about breaking all these records, it was just about doing my best every single race weekend and enjoying it. You don't often experience success like this, it's been a very, very good year," added Verstappen.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12