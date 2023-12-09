Fred Vasseur: "Expectations were a little too high"

The Ferrari team narrowly missed out on second place in the constructors' championship this year. Team boss Fred Vasseur looks back on the year and also talks about the mistakes that were made.

In the end, Ferrari was only three points short of second place in the constructors' championship, which was occupied by Mercedes. Although the team from Maranello scored one point more than the Mercedes works team at the last race in Abu Dhabi, it still had to admit defeat in the duel against Mercedes. For Fred Vasseur, it was clear that his team would not lose the duel in the final round of the championship.

The team boss of the oldest GP racing team in the world told "Sky Sports F1": "The world championship is not only decided in the last race." And he admitted: "I think the expectations were a bit too high at the beginning, and when we arrived in Bahrain, things were still going okay. But then came Saudi Arabia and that was very difficult. We had a pretty tough time at that stage of the season."

The turnaround came after the summer break. The Frenchman, who completed his first year with the Reds, explained proudly: "I would say that after the summer break we had some very good last races, the last seven or eight rounds of the championship were strong."

And Vasseur emphasised: "We fought for pole, were on the front row and battled with Red Bull Racing in the last two or three races. In the end, I think it was mainly reliability that cost us second place in the constructors' championship. But it's good that we still have potential to improve next year. However, I don't want to be too optimistic. But I think if you look at the last phase of the season, you can see that we have been able to build up a certain momentum."

