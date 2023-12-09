Fred Vasseur: "Expectations were a little too high"
In the end, Ferrari was only three points short of second place in the constructors' championship, which was occupied by Mercedes. Although the team from Maranello scored one point more than the Mercedes works team at the last race in Abu Dhabi, it still had to admit defeat in the duel against Mercedes. For Fred Vasseur, it was clear that his team would not lose the duel in the final round of the championship.
The team boss of the oldest GP racing team in the world told "Sky Sports F1": "The world championship is not only decided in the last race." And he admitted: "I think the expectations were a bit too high at the beginning, and when we arrived in Bahrain, things were still going okay. But then came Saudi Arabia and that was very difficult. We had a pretty tough time at that stage of the season."
The turnaround came after the summer break. The Frenchman, who completed his first year with the Reds, explained proudly: "I would say that after the summer break we had some very good last races, the last seven or eight rounds of the championship were strong."
And Vasseur emphasised: "We fought for pole, were on the front row and battled with Red Bull Racing in the last two or three races. In the end, I think it was mainly reliability that cost us second place in the constructors' championship. But it's good that we still have potential to improve next year. However, I don't want to be too optimistic. But I think if you look at the last phase of the season, you can see that we have been able to build up a certain momentum."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12