Christian Horner: This is how Red Bull Racing dominated
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen have set new standards with the 2023 season. The team from Milton Keynes won 21 of the 22 Grands Prix and 5 of the 6 sprint races. Only in Singapore did a driver from another team triumph on a race Sunday with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz. McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri thrilled the connoisseurs with his sprint victory in Qatar.
All other victories went to the Red Bull Racing duo, with champion Max Verstappen responsible for most of the successes. However, team boss Christian Horner also emphasised at the FIA awards ceremony in Baku that the whole team had put in a strong performance. "It has been a remarkable season for us and nobody could have imagined that we would experience a year like this," he explained.
And the Brit proudly listed: "We won 21 of the 22 Grands Prix, won five of the six sprints, defended both world titles and broke many records, some of which have stood since 1988." He knows: "Everyone in the team has worked at an incredible level. After all, it's not just about the design of the car and its use."
"It's also about the work in every single department to overcome all kinds of challenges, such as the different track characteristics and conditions. Honda has also provided us with a very reliable and great product for this year," said Horner, referring to his team's engine partner. "It is the combination of all these factors that has led to this exceptional team performance, which is probably very difficult to repeat."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12