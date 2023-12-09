Christian Horner: This is how Red Bull Racing dominated

This year, the Red Bull Racing Team has enjoyed the most successful season in the team's history. Team Principal Christian Horner knows that this achievement was only possible thanks to the strong performance of the entire team.

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen have set new standards with the 2023 season. The team from Milton Keynes won 21 of the 22 Grands Prix and 5 of the 6 sprint races. Only in Singapore did a driver from another team triumph on a race Sunday with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz. McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri thrilled the connoisseurs with his sprint victory in Qatar.

All other victories went to the Red Bull Racing duo, with champion Max Verstappen responsible for most of the successes. However, team boss Christian Horner also emphasised at the FIA awards ceremony in Baku that the whole team had put in a strong performance. "It has been a remarkable season for us and nobody could have imagined that we would experience a year like this," he explained.

And the Brit proudly listed: "We won 21 of the 22 Grands Prix, won five of the six sprints, defended both world titles and broke many records, some of which have stood since 1988." He knows: "Everyone in the team has worked at an incredible level. After all, it's not just about the design of the car and its use."

"It's also about the work in every single department to overcome all kinds of challenges, such as the different track characteristics and conditions. Honda has also provided us with a very reliable and great product for this year," said Horner, referring to his team's engine partner. "It is the combination of all these factors that has led to this exceptional team performance, which is probably very difficult to repeat."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12