Fernando Alonso about Stroll: "Surprised me"

The statistics prove it: Fernando Alonso had his team-mate Lance Stroll under control this year. If you only count the races in which both drivers finished, then the team-internal duel between the Aston Martin drivers is very clearly 13:1 in favour of the experienced Spaniard. The two-time world champion also had a clear lead in the sprint duels with 4:1.

However, Stroll also had a difficult start to the year, as he was injured in a training accident and missed the pre-season test drives. The Canadian did not make it onto the podium in any of the 22 GPs this year and finished the season in tenth place with 74 points. Alonso finished fourth in the drivers' championship standings with eight podium finishes and 206 points.

Nevertheless, Alonso is full of praise for the 25-year-old. When asked about his relationship with his team-mate, he explained: "It's very good, I think we have a very unique relationship when I compare it to any of the teams I've driven for and any team I know in the paddock."

"We talk a lot, we are in contact by phone every week, at the factory and at the race track. We want to make sure that we are both going in the same direction and we share a lot of information," revealed the Asturian, who said of the big difference in performance: "He has had to go through some difficulties this year. The handling of the car has changed a bit and he's had a bit more trouble with it than I have."

"But we have got a few things under control and he is now back in top form," added Alonso. "His commitment and motivation have been remarkable. He had some difficulties at the beginning of the year with the broken hand and in the middle of the season, but he was determined to get everything back under control. And he managed to do that. To be honest, I was surprised at how committed and motivated he is."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12