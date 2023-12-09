James Allison: "This is the most intense time"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The GP season is over, but the factories are still hard at work because the Formula 1 engineers have long been focussing on developing the cars for next year. Mercedes Head of Engineering James Allison knows how much there is to do in the coming weeks and months. In the "Performance People" podcast, he says: "It's a common misconception that the season ends and then we can take a break."
"Everyone in this sport knows that the season never ends and the break never comes. The challenge of the next season and the following years means that you actually move from one car project to the next without a break. The workload is high all year round," emphasises the engineer, who returned to his old position as Head of Engineering at the star brand's works team in April.
"At the Formula 1 factory, the period around Christmas is probably the most intensive, i.e. the time between now and April. That's when there's probably the most to do. The only real time off that is imposed on us, and has to be imposed on us, is the summer break when the whole sport stops working," says Allison.
"And there will also be a break during the Christmas period this year, as the sport has decided for the first time to impose a break between 24 December and 2 January. So this will be the first time ever that Formula 1 will have a real Christmas break," adds the 55-year-old.
The break is very important in his eyes, emphasises Allison, but also warns: "It is safe to say that the mandatory breaks are not very popular, as they shorten the holiday period that can be freely chosen. People are therefore forced to take a large part of their holiday when it is quite expensive to go on holiday. For anyone whose role doesn't require them to be present all year round, that's not very pleasant."
"But for me and all those who are part of the team travelling around the world, for the managers and some of the factory staff, this mandatory break is a relief. Because it allows you to go home and not feel guilty about not being on your laptop or phone and just taking a break. I'm really looking forward to it," adds Allison.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12