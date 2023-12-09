Lewis Hamilton: What he says about his next car
The W14, with which Lewis Hamilton and George Russell went on the hunt for points this year, fell short of expectations. Mercedes experienced a low point in São Paulo, where team boss Toto Wolff found clear words when it came to this year's GP racer. "The car drove like it was on three wheels, not four," he said in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera.
And Wolff emphasised: "I can only feel sympathy for the two of them because they had to move such a miserable box. It shows how difficult the car is, it's on a knife-edge." The Viennese even went one step further and said: "This car doesn't deserve to win."
The team headmaster had already announced in Austin: "We are changing the car completely because we simply have to make the leap to Red Bull Racing and we are missing half a second. We won't achieve that in further development."
Work on the W15, which is to ensure a turnaround next year, is being carried out diligently behind the scenes. Lewis Hamilton spoke about his next company car in the press conference before the FIA awards ceremony in Baku and explained: "I'm neither an engineer nor a designer, so it's not easy to see the car. But this is always an exciting time of year because the car is in the wind tunnel and that's where I've seen it."
"I always pop into the wind tunnel when I visit the factory to see how the car is developing and the direction it's going in. In fact, I was there again before I travelled here to see where we are," continued the seven-time world champion. And he emphasised: "I have every confidence in everyone who is working on it and hope that we will be in a much better position next year."
