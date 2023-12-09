Lewis Hamilton: What he says about his next car

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has announced that the next GP racer from Brackley and Brixworth will be a completely new car. Lewis Hamilton spoke about his next company car at the FIA awards ceremony.

The W14, with which Lewis Hamilton and George Russell went on the hunt for points this year, fell short of expectations. Mercedes experienced a low point in São Paulo, where team boss Toto Wolff found clear words when it came to this year's GP racer. "The car drove like it was on three wheels, not four," he said in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera.

And Wolff emphasised: "I can only feel sympathy for the two of them because they had to move such a miserable box. It shows how difficult the car is, it's on a knife-edge." The Viennese even went one step further and said: "This car doesn't deserve to win."

The team headmaster had already announced in Austin: "We are changing the car completely because we simply have to make the leap to Red Bull Racing and we are missing half a second. We won't achieve that in further development."

Work on the W15, which is to ensure a turnaround next year, is being carried out diligently behind the scenes. Lewis Hamilton spoke about his next company car in the press conference before the FIA awards ceremony in Baku and explained: "I'm neither an engineer nor a designer, so it's not easy to see the car. But this is always an exciting time of year because the car is in the wind tunnel and that's where I've seen it."

"I always pop into the wind tunnel when I visit the factory to see how the car is developing and the direction it's going in. In fact, I was there again before I travelled here to see where we are," continued the seven-time world champion. And he emphasised: "I have every confidence in everyone who is working on it and hope that we will be in a much better position next year."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12