Sergio Pérez on the world championship calendar: "We're at the limit"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The fact that 2023 has pushed the GP stars and their teams to the limit has some Formula 1 stars looking ahead to next year with concern. This season, the GP stars had to complete 22 rounds of the world championship, and in 2024 there will be more tests of strength on the programme than ever before with 24 dates.
Mercedes driver George Russell explained at the season finale in Abu Dhabi: "I don't think it's sustainable for so many people to do 24 races per season, especially because the world championship calendar still doesn't make much sense geographically."
With that, he spoke from the soul of some of his professional colleagues. Red Bull Racing rookie Sergio Pérez also explained: "This last part of the season was very intense with all the travelling back and forth. We are certainly at the limit with the number of races, which affects not only the drivers but also all the mechanics."
"With this schedule, we really need to be more efficient and try to look after everyone in this world more. My main concern is for my mechanics," added the Mexican. And he warned: "We shouldn't just do as many races as possible. It is still important to pay attention to quality as well."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12