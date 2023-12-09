Jacques Villeneuve: "This is the only way to make progress"

Former GP driver Jacques Villeneuve has often criticised Max Verstappen. He now praises the champion for his fighting spirit. He is certain that the Red Bull Racing star drives the whole team forward.

The competition is fierce in Formula 1, and if you want to be successful, you can't lose your fighting spirit. Jacques Villeneuve, who contested a total of 163 Grands Prix between 1996 and 2006 and won eleven of them, knows this too. In 1997, the Canadian was crowned the world champion. And the Canadian was also successful outside of the Formula 1 world. In 1995, he secured the CART title, and in that year he also won the prestigious Indy 500.

The now 52-year-old GP veteran, who still follows Formula 1 and comments on the action, is therefore well aware of what it takes to be successful on the track. On the one hand, this is rivalry with other teams and drivers, he said recently in an interview with PlanetF1.com. "It's the only way to get ahead," he is certain.

"Without rivalries, you fall behind. Mercedes have won easily in the past and that is now costing them dearly, because it took them far too long to react to the problems they had with the car last year," explained the eleven-time GP winner. "And why was that?" he asked, and provided the answer himself: "Because they spent so many years where it didn't really matter that the car was perfect, because they had all the horsepower."

He puts the fact that Red Bull Racing dominated even more this year after a strong 2022 season down to Max Verstappen and his fighting spirit. Villeneuve said of the three-time champion, whom he has often criticised in the past: "Red Bull Racing is still at the top because Max fights like it's always about the world championship. If he had given up four races ago, they would be slower next year."

