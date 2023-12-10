Horner on Max Verstappen: "Amazing performance"

Max Verstappen has broken many records this year, claiming 19 GP victories in 22 race weekends. The three-time champion completed more than 1,000 laps in the lead and only failed to finish on the podium in one Grand Prix: In Singapore, he had to settle for fifth place.

The floodlit race on the street circuit was won by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. It was the only race Sunday this year on which no Red Bull Racing driver took victory. His team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez took the other two victories that did not go to Verstappen.

The 26-year-old Dutchman hardly allowed himself any mistakes and received a lot of praise for this - both from the competition and from the Red Bull Racing team management. Team boss Christian Horner enthused at the press conference before the FIA awards ceremony in Baku: "He is constantly improving and it is simply phenomenal the level he can reach and maintain."

"The only damage he caused this year was to his front wing in the pit lane mishap at Silverstone," recalled the Briton. "Max didn't have an easy starting position in some races either, because he had problems in qualifying. And he also put in an amazing performance from further back on the grid. Max is always raising the bar and it's just great to see how he works with the whole team."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12