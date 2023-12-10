Lando Norris: "We are in a much better position"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The McLaren team has made considerable progress this year, thanks to several updates. The team achieved the turnaround in Austria. Before the world championship round at the Red Bull Ring, the team had only scored 17 points in eight race weekends.
In the next eight rallies it was already 155 points and by the end of the season the team from Woking could look forward to 302 championship points and fourth place in the constructors' championship. For Lando Norris, who collected 205 of them and finished the championship in sixth place in the drivers' table, this is also pleasing with a view to next year.
The 24-year-old from Bristol is certain that his team now has more capacity to concentrate on the details: "I'm expecting bigger changes than this year. Because I think we are in a much better position as we can deal with more things. When you're behind, you tend to focus on one particular thing that makes the car a bit faster."
"But now we can concentrate more on the details that we have not been able to improve over the past five years. This also concerns aspects that I would like to see as a driver and that better suit my driving style, and we can now work on these things. This will help us both in qualifying and race pace and small things can make a big difference. If we can work on this, then I am confident that we will have a very good car next year," the 13-time GP podium winner is convinced.
Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12