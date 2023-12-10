Lando Norris: "We are in a much better position"

McLaren driver Lando Norris is delighted with the great progress his team has made this year. This year's sixth-placed driver in the world championship is correspondingly confident about the upcoming season.

The McLaren team has made considerable progress this year, thanks to several updates. The team achieved the turnaround in Austria. Before the world championship round at the Red Bull Ring, the team had only scored 17 points in eight race weekends.

In the next eight rallies it was already 155 points and by the end of the season the team from Woking could look forward to 302 championship points and fourth place in the constructors' championship. For Lando Norris, who collected 205 of them and finished the championship in sixth place in the drivers' table, this is also pleasing with a view to next year.

The 24-year-old from Bristol is certain that his team now has more capacity to concentrate on the details: "I'm expecting bigger changes than this year. Because I think we are in a much better position as we can deal with more things. When you're behind, you tend to focus on one particular thing that makes the car a bit faster."

"But now we can concentrate more on the details that we have not been able to improve over the past five years. This also concerns aspects that I would like to see as a driver and that better suit my driving style, and we can now work on these things. This will help us both in qualifying and race pace and small things can make a big difference. If we can work on this, then I am confident that we will have a very good car next year," the 13-time GP podium winner is convinced.

Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12