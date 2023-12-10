Lewis Hamilton on Max Verstappen: "No mistakes"

At the presentation of the FIA trophies in Baku, Lewis Hamilton was full of praise for Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen. Nevertheless, the seven-time world champion believes that Mercedes can close the gap.

The 2023 season did not bring the hoped-for return to success for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. Although Toto Wolff's team ultimately prevailed over Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors' championship, the team remained winless for the first time since 2011 and collected less than half as many championship points as the world champion Red Bull Racing squad.

For Hamilton, this is the second year in a row in which he has failed to win a GP. However, the seven-time champion was able to secure third place in the world championship behind the Red Bull Racing duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio "Checo" Pérez. At the trophy presentation, the Mercedes star had some kind words for his rivals.

"It's been a very, very long season and I'm looking forward to the winter break," said the 103-time GP winner. "We are working incredibly hard to make sure we can bounce back strongly next year. But I have to congratulate Red Bull Racing, Verstappen and Checo, they have done an incredibly good job this year."

And the 38-year-old Briton added: "Max Verstappen didn't make any mistakes. Max and his whole team have set the bar really high and we still have a lot of work to do to close that gap. But I really believe that we can do it."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12