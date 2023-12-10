Lewis Hamilton on Max Verstappen: "No mistakes"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The 2023 season did not bring the hoped-for return to success for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. Although Toto Wolff's team ultimately prevailed over Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors' championship, the team remained winless for the first time since 2011 and collected less than half as many championship points as the world champion Red Bull Racing squad.
For Hamilton, this is the second year in a row in which he has failed to win a GP. However, the seven-time champion was able to secure third place in the world championship behind the Red Bull Racing duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio "Checo" Pérez. At the trophy presentation, the Mercedes star had some kind words for his rivals.
"It's been a very, very long season and I'm looking forward to the winter break," said the 103-time GP winner. "We are working incredibly hard to make sure we can bounce back strongly next year. But I have to congratulate Red Bull Racing, Verstappen and Checo, they have done an incredibly good job this year."
And the 38-year-old Briton added: "Max Verstappen didn't make any mistakes. Max and his whole team have set the bar really high and we still have a lot of work to do to close that gap. But I really believe that we can do it."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12