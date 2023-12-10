Jenson Button: "Hamilton is hard to beat"

Jenson Button drove alongside Lewis Hamilton for three years. After his world championship-winning season, the 2009 champion switched to the McLaren team, for whom Lewis Hamilton had been chasing points since 2007 and with whom he had won the world championship title in the drivers' standings in 2008.

In the team's internal comparison, Hamilton had his nose in front twice: in both 2010 and 2012, he finished fourth in the world championship, while his compatriot had to make do with two fifth places. In 2011, Button was the better-placed driver in the end, taking second place, while Hamilton finished fifth that year.

Looking back, Button confessed to Sky Sports F1 when asked how he was able to give his best every race weekend in the internal team battle against Hamilton: "I didn't really. I had some great days, but the problem is that I wasn't consistent enough alongside Lewis."

And Button is certain that Hamilton has become even better since their time together. "He's incredible when it comes to his natural ability and I think he's matured in terms of his character in the car since we were team-mates. He's hard to beat because of that and he's also so relaxed. If he has a bad race, he can take it in his stride in a certain way. He wasn't like that ten years ago."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12