Jenson Button: "Hamilton is hard to beat"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Jenson Button drove alongside Lewis Hamilton for three years. After his world championship-winning season, the 2009 champion switched to the McLaren team, for whom Lewis Hamilton had been chasing points since 2007 and with whom he had won the world championship title in the drivers' standings in 2008.
In the team's internal comparison, Hamilton had his nose in front twice: in both 2010 and 2012, he finished fourth in the world championship, while his compatriot had to make do with two fifth places. In 2011, Button was the better-placed driver in the end, taking second place, while Hamilton finished fifth that year.
Looking back, Button confessed to Sky Sports F1 when asked how he was able to give his best every race weekend in the internal team battle against Hamilton: "I didn't really. I had some great days, but the problem is that I wasn't consistent enough alongside Lewis."
And Button is certain that Hamilton has become even better since their time together. "He's incredible when it comes to his natural ability and I think he's matured in terms of his character in the car since we were team-mates. He's hard to beat because of that and he's also so relaxed. If he has a bad race, he can take it in his stride in a certain way. He wasn't like that ten years ago."
