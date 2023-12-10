Daniel Ricciardo on AlphaTauri: "Not a junior team"

Daniel Ricciardo has made his comeback in Formula 1 with AlphaTauri and has contested seven race weekends this year. Although he only scored points once, he is confident about next season.

Daniel Ricciardo spent the first ten Grands Prix of the 2023 season on the Red Bull Racing bench as an onlooker. From the race in Hungary onwards, he drove for the AlphaTauri team, but not for long. He completed the two race weekends in Hungary and Belgium. At the following GP showdown in Zandvoort, he injured his left hand in a crash during the second practice session and had to undergo surgery as a result.

The 34-year-old Australian not only missed Max Verstappen's home race. He was also absent from the starting grid in Monza, Singapore, Suzuka and Qatar. He was replaced by Liam Lawson, who scored two championship points in ninth place in Singapore. In Austin, Ricciardo was back at the wheel of the second AlphaTauri racer and in the following race in Mexico he scored his first six points since his comeback as a regular driver by finishing seventh.

Although Ricciardo was unable to score any more points in the last three rounds of the World Championship, he is certain that the racing team for which he had already been chasing points in 2012 and 2013 (when the team still operated under the name Toro Rosso) has taken a big step forward. The former talent factory is no longer a junior team, he explained.

"We certainly found some things on the car during the season and every time I gave feedback to the team, I felt that everything was being done to fulfil my wishes. I feel like it's not a junior team anymore. We also have a lot of plans for next year that will hopefully allow us to prove it on the track and score more points," added the eight-time GP winner.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12