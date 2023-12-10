Daniel Ricciardo on AlphaTauri: "Not a junior team"
Daniel Ricciardo spent the first ten Grands Prix of the 2023 season on the Red Bull Racing bench as an onlooker. From the race in Hungary onwards, he drove for the AlphaTauri team, but not for long. He completed the two race weekends in Hungary and Belgium. At the following GP showdown in Zandvoort, he injured his left hand in a crash during the second practice session and had to undergo surgery as a result.
The 34-year-old Australian not only missed Max Verstappen's home race. He was also absent from the starting grid in Monza, Singapore, Suzuka and Qatar. He was replaced by Liam Lawson, who scored two championship points in ninth place in Singapore. In Austin, Ricciardo was back at the wheel of the second AlphaTauri racer and in the following race in Mexico he scored his first six points since his comeback as a regular driver by finishing seventh.
Although Ricciardo was unable to score any more points in the last three rounds of the World Championship, he is certain that the racing team for which he had already been chasing points in 2012 and 2013 (when the team still operated under the name Toro Rosso) has taken a big step forward. The former talent factory is no longer a junior team, he explained.
"We certainly found some things on the car during the season and every time I gave feedback to the team, I felt that everything was being done to fulfil my wishes. I feel like it's not a junior team anymore. We also have a lot of plans for next year that will hopefully allow us to prove it on the track and score more points," added the eight-time GP winner.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12