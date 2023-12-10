Nelson Piquet: The story behind the brawl

The scene in which the then world champion Nelson Piquet attacked Eliseo Salazar with fists and kicks at Hockenheim has long been one of the classics of Formula 1 videos. The story is quickly told.

Nelson Piquet soon took a commanding lead at the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim on 8 August 1982 - just a few weeks after his sensational first victory (Montreal) with the Brabham-BMW. He was able to afford a pit stop in order to continue in the lead.

The Brazilian drove towards a home victory for his German engine supplier that was never seriously jeopardised. Then, on lap 19, Eliseo Salazar in the ATS was lapped. He overlooked the onrushing Piquet and both cars collided. Out for both!

Out for Piquet, who previously thought he was in the best position. Only those who saw the Brazilian running like a fury at the dazed Salazar and then wildly hitting him can imagine how much this mishap made his blood boil.

Victory, victory in Germany - gone! A great triumph - gone. Piquet was beside himself, barely able to calm down and inconsolable for a long time. Patrick Tambay (Ferrari) went on to win ahead of René Arnoux (Renault) and Keke Rosberg (Williams).

But that was not the end of the story, which Piquet later learnt and secretly celebrated: BMW chief mechanic Karl Heinz Öfner remembers as if it were yesterday: "When we disassembled the engine afterwards, we realised that it would have exploded two laps later at the latest. A defective piston pin would have torn everything apart."