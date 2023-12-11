Fuss about Lewis Hamilton: FIA trophy given away?

In Abu Dhabi, 103-time GP winner Lewis Hamilton was glad that his season was over - the second winless season in a row, which has never happened before in the career of this exceptional racer. He came to a sad judgement.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion also admitted that self-doubt had crept in: "Of course you ask yourself - am I still up to it?"

The 38-year-old Hamilton finished third in the world championship, which meant he had to travel to the FIA World Automobile Federation awards ceremony in accordance with Formula 1 regulations. This time it took place in Baku. Champion Max Verstappen, runner-up Sergio Pérez and Hamilton were honoured there for their achievements in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Something strange happened at the awards ceremony in Azerbaijan: a user of the social platform X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton had given him his FIA trophy.

User Niha Nesirli posted pictures of himself at the gala and then wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Hi, I was at the gala yesterday. Lewis Hamilton gave me the trophy and left. I have it at home now."



Nesirli, who describes himself as a football fan on X and goes by the handle @nihadcelona, continued: "Checked out the RB19 rocket, met the royal family, talked to Max and got the award from Sir Lewis Hamilton. What a night! It was wilder than my wildest dreams."



Rumours then began to circulate that Lewis Hamilton had given away his prize. Reason: disappointment about the season, disappointment about an investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff.



Mercedes responded to these rumours and denied them: "Immediately after leaving the stage, Lewis accepted the officials' offer to have the trophy sent to England, as is customary on such occasions. He therefore handed the prize over to their care. We note that he did not give the trophy to anyone, as is currently being speculated."