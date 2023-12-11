Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "There is no such thing"
Ferrari is the most successful Formula 1 racing team: 249 pole positions, 243 victories, 259 best race laps. The Italians have won the Drivers' World Championship 15 times and the Constructors' Cup 16 times.
But the Tifosi have been waiting quite a while for new titles: the last Formula 1 champion in red for the time being was Kimi Räikkönen in 2007, and the last Constructors' Cup was won in 2008.
For 2023, the Italians had planned to be on a par with Red Bull Racing right from the start and have a say in the title. That didn't happen. It was already clear in the spring that Ferrari would hardly be able to catch up with RBR.
Team boss Fred Vasseur redefined the goals and stated that they had to finish second in the World Championship, but Ferrari did not achieve this either: Mercedes took second place in the 2023 Constructors' Cup.
Ferrari was the only team to inflict a defeat on Red Bull Racing in the past GP season - Carlos Sainz won the Singapore night GP. No consolation for Fred Vasseur.
The Frenchman summarised the situation during the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi: "I think it's a mistake to think that Red Bull Racing has found the egg of Columbus and has therefore taken such a big step forward from 2022 to 2023. There is no such thing. This kind of superiority only comes about when a racing team has made improvements across the board."
"We have to pull the lever in very different places. We have given away too many points this season. I'm thinking of Leclerc's disqualification in Austin or being demoted in qualifying for holding up opponents. We need to develop faster and more efficiently and improve stability."
"We need to improve aerodynamics and the engine. If we optimise even just a few nuances in each area, the bottom line will be quite a lot."
Ferrari took pole position five times after the summer break, the same number of times as Red Bull Racing. Fred Vasseur: "Apart from a significant step for the Japanese GP, we hardly made any improvements to the car. This progress was due to the fact that we understood better how to set up the car, and the drivers coped better with the car than in the first part of the season."
The most important Ferrari records
Drivers' World Championship titles (15)
Alberto Ascari 1952 and 1953
Juan Manuel Fangio 1956
Mike Hawthorn 1958
Phil Hill 1961
John Surtees 1964
Niki Lauda 1975 and 1977
Jody Scheckter 1979
Michael Schumacher 2000 to 2004
Kimi Räikkönen 2007
Constructors' trophies (16)
1961
1964
1975
1976
1977
1979
1982
1983
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2007
2008
Grand Prix appearances (1074)
Pole positions (249)
Fastest race laps (259)
Victories (243)
Double victories (85)
Triple victories (8)
Quadruple victories (2)
Victories from pole position (135)
Consecutive victories (14)
From Switzerland 1952 to Switzerland 1953
Podium finishes (807)
World Championship points (9672)
Leading laps (15,696)
Most loyal driver
Michael Schumacher (180 GP)
Most victorious driver
Michael Schumacher (72 victories)