Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "There is no such thing"

Ferrari is the most successful Formula 1 racing team: 249 pole positions, 243 victories, 259 best race laps. The Italians have won the Drivers' World Championship 15 times and the Constructors' Cup 16 times.

But the Tifosi have been waiting quite a while for new titles: the last Formula 1 champion in red for the time being was Kimi Räikkönen in 2007, and the last Constructors' Cup was won in 2008.

For 2023, the Italians had planned to be on a par with Red Bull Racing right from the start and have a say in the title. That didn't happen. It was already clear in the spring that Ferrari would hardly be able to catch up with RBR.

Team boss Fred Vasseur redefined the goals and stated that they had to finish second in the World Championship, but Ferrari did not achieve this either: Mercedes took second place in the 2023 Constructors' Cup.



Ferrari was the only team to inflict a defeat on Red Bull Racing in the past GP season - Carlos Sainz won the Singapore night GP. No consolation for Fred Vasseur.



The Frenchman summarised the situation during the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi: "I think it's a mistake to think that Red Bull Racing has found the egg of Columbus and has therefore taken such a big step forward from 2022 to 2023. There is no such thing. This kind of superiority only comes about when a racing team has made improvements across the board."



"We have to pull the lever in very different places. We have given away too many points this season. I'm thinking of Leclerc's disqualification in Austin or being demoted in qualifying for holding up opponents. We need to develop faster and more efficiently and improve stability."



"We need to improve aerodynamics and the engine. If we optimise even just a few nuances in each area, the bottom line will be quite a lot."



Ferrari took pole position five times after the summer break, the same number of times as Red Bull Racing. Fred Vasseur: "Apart from a significant step for the Japanese GP, we hardly made any improvements to the car. This progress was due to the fact that we understood better how to set up the car, and the drivers coped better with the car than in the first part of the season."





The most important Ferrari records

Drivers' World Championship titles (15)

Alberto Ascari 1952 and 1953

Juan Manuel Fangio 1956

Mike Hawthorn 1958

Phil Hill 1961

John Surtees 1964

Niki Lauda 1975 and 1977

Jody Scheckter 1979

Michael Schumacher 2000 to 2004

Kimi Räikkönen 2007



Constructors' trophies (16)

1961

1964

1975

1976

1977

1979

1982

1983

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2007

2008



Grand Prix appearances (1074)



Pole positions (249)



Fastest race laps (259)



Victories (243)



Double victories (85)



Triple victories (8)



Quadruple victories (2)



Victories from pole position (135)



Consecutive victories (14)

From Switzerland 1952 to Switzerland 1953



Podium finishes (807)



World Championship points (9672)



Leading laps (15,696)



Most loyal driver

Michael Schumacher (180 GP)



Most victorious driver

Michael Schumacher (72 victories)