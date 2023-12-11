Laurent Mekies (Ferrari): "Break is frustrating"

Frenchman Laurent Mekies is under contract with Ferrari until the end of 2023. He will then become team principal of the racing team that ran as AlphaTauri until the end of 2023. Mekies has only been a spectator since the end of July.

In spring 2023, the course was set for the future at AlphaTauri: Franz Tost will retire from his role as team principal after the World Championship final in Abu Dhabi, but the Tyrolean, who has been at the helm of the team since the beginning of 2006, will not be leaving completely: he will remain with the team in an advisory role.

His successor is Laurent Mekies, who has previously worked in various roles for the AlphaTauri team (which at that time still competed under the name Toro Rosso). Red Bull was able to recruit former FIA Secretary General Peter Bayer as CEO. The Austrian is responsible for the strategic direction of the team, while Mekies is in charge of day-to-day operations.

Ferrari relieved its Head of Sport Mekies of his duties at the end of July 2023; the contract of the north-east Frenchman from Tours runs until the end of December.

The 46-year-old Mekies recently said: "When I realised that I would have to wait months to take on my new role, I thought - a break like that is frustrating. You want to start the new job straight away and contribute something."

"But looking back, the break was good: if I had been able to switch immediately, the intensity of the tight World Championship programme would have kept me on my toes. This way, however, I was able to pause, take a step back and look at the bigger picture. I had the opportunity to think calmly about how I wanted to tackle my tasks."



"I see myself in the great position of being able to move from one racing family to another. I'm very grateful for that."