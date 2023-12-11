Max Verstappen: "That's the only weakness"

Formula 1 drivers have often told us that they sensed from the first test with a new racing car that it was going to be a great year or rather a tough season. What was it like for Max Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing RB19?

The Dutchman says: "I always find it a bit difficult to judge. Of course, you quickly get a feel for the car, for better or for worse, but ultimately you never know what the competition will do."

"I actually assumed that we would have to expect a lot of headwind from our rivals. And I was pretty amazed in Bahrain at how well that went. But even then I wasn't sure of myself. After all, Bahrain is only a snapshot and perhaps not the most meaningful track in terms of the qualities of a race car as an all-rounder. But when we were subsequently fast on very different types of tracks, I had a hunch that we were going to have a good year."

A few weeks later, Verstappen added: "The great strength of this car is that it has hardly any weaknesses." However, hardly any weaknesses does not mean no weaknesses.



Statistically speaking, the Red Bull Racing RB19 racing car is the most successful Formula 1 car of all time: 22 world championship races, 21 victories. But Max Verstappen recognises a weakness in this successful model.



The 54-time GP winner says: "We know exactly what we need to improve for 2024. Compared to other track types, we have struggled on street circuits. Slow bends didn't suit the car, and we also need to work on the handling on bumps or kerbs."





