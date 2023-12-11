Max Verstappen: "That's the only weakness"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 drivers have often told us that they sensed from the first test with a new racing car that it was going to be a great year or rather a tough season. What was it like for Max Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing RB19?
The Dutchman says: "I always find it a bit difficult to judge. Of course, you quickly get a feel for the car, for better or for worse, but ultimately you never know what the competition will do."
"I actually assumed that we would have to expect a lot of headwind from our rivals. And I was pretty amazed in Bahrain at how well that went. But even then I wasn't sure of myself. After all, Bahrain is only a snapshot and perhaps not the most meaningful track in terms of the qualities of a race car as an all-rounder. But when we were subsequently fast on very different types of tracks, I had a hunch that we were going to have a good year."
A few weeks later, Verstappen added: "The great strength of this car is that it has hardly any weaknesses." However, hardly any weaknesses does not mean no weaknesses.
Statistically speaking, the Red Bull Racing RB19 racing car is the most successful Formula 1 car of all time: 22 world championship races, 21 victories. But Max Verstappen recognises a weakness in this successful model.
The 54-time GP winner says: "We know exactly what we need to improve for 2024. Compared to other track types, we have struggled on street circuits. Slow bends didn't suit the car, and we also need to work on the handling on bumps or kerbs."
All Formula 1 world champions
2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda
2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda
2021: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda
2020: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2019: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2018: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2017: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2016: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes
2015: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2014: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2013: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2012: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2011: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2010: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2009: Jenson Button (GB), BrawnGP-Mercedes
2008: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes
2007: Kimi Räikkönen (FIN), Ferrari
2006: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault
2005: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault
2004: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
2003: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
2002: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
2001: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
2000: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
1999: Mika Häkkinen (FIN), McLaren-Mercedes
1998: Mika Häkkinen (FIN), McLaren-Mercedes
1997: Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) Williams-Renault
1996: Damon Hill (GB), Williams-Renault
1995: Michael Schumacher (D), Benetton-Renault
1994: Michael Schumacher (D), Benetton-Ford
1993: Alain Prost (F), Williams-Renault
1992: Nigel Mansell (Williams Renault FW14B)
1991: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda
1990: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda
1989: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-Honda
1988: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda
1987: Nelson Piquet (BR), Williams-Honda
1986: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-TAG
1985: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-TAG
1984: Niki Lauda (A), McLaren-TAG
1983: Nelson Piquet (BR), Brabham-BMW
1982: Keke Rosberg (FIN), Williams-Ford
1981: Nelson Piquet (BR), Brabham-Ford
1980: Alan Jones (AUS), Williams-Ford
1979: Jody Scheckter (ZA), Ferrari
1978: Mario Andretti (USA), Lotus-Ford
1977: Niki Lauda (A) Ferrari
1976: James Hunt (GB), McLaren-Ford
1975: Niki Lauda (A), Ferrari
1974: Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), McLaren-Ford
1973: Jackie Stewart (GB), Tyrrell-Ford
1972: Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), Lotus-Ford
1971: Jackie Stewart (GB), Tyrrell-Ford
1970: Jochen Rindt (A), Lotus-Ford
1969: Jackie Stewart (GB), Matra-Ford
1968: Graham Hill (GB), Lotus-Ford
1967: Denny Hulme (NZ), Brabham-Repco
1966: Jack Brabham (AUS), Brabham-Repco
1965: Jim Clark (GB), Lotus-Climax
1964: John Surtees (GB), Ferrari
1963: Jim Clark (GB), Lotus-Climax
1962: Graham Hill (GB), BRM
1961: Phil Hill (USA), Ferrari
1960: Jack Brabham (AUS), Cooper-Climax
1959: Jack Brabham (AUS), Cooper-Climax
1958: Mike Hawthorn (GB), Ferrari
1957: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Maserati
1956: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Ferrari
1955: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Mercedes
1954: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Maserati and Mercedes
1953: Alberto Ascari (I), Ferrari
1952: Alberto Ascari (I), Ferrari
1951: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Alfa Romeo
1950: Giuseppe Farina (I), Alfa Romeo