Alex Albon (Williams): Destroyed his stable mate

Only one driver has kept a clean sheet in the 2023 duels - Thai-British Alex Albon against US-American Logan Sargeant at Williams. Albon says: "I am very proud of my performance."

Max Verstappen versus Sergio Pérez or Fernando Alonso versus Lance Stroll were team duels at Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin in 2023 that were clearly in favour of the world champions.

But only one man not only dominated his team-mate, but downright humiliated him: Alex Albon. The Williams driver won all team duels against the US American Logan Sargeant to zero.

Sprint qualifying 5:0

Sprint duel 4:0

GP qualifying 22:0

GP duel 14:0

The ironic thing about the Thai-British driver Albon's superior performance this season is that the last time a driver was ahead in every qualifying session all year was three years ago in the 2020 GP season, when Max Verstappen beat Alex Albon at Red Bull Racing - Alex Albon!

Albon started from the top six in Zandvoort, Monza and Las Vegas and finished in the points seven times - tenth in Bahrain, seventh in Spain, eighth in Great Britain, eighth in Zandvoort, seventh in Italy, ninth in Texas and Mexico.



The 27-year-old Londoner says: "I can be very pleased with myself. I'm not a complacent person, but I'm proud of my season. That was my best year in the premier class."



"I had to fight hard in most of the races, and that's what I've always liked most about motorsport. We weren't consistently strong. We were quickest on tracks with low downforce, like Monza or Las Vegas. We were also good when the temperatures were rather low."



"Williams was less competitive on racetracks where the wings are set very steeply. Or when it was windy. We have to work on these weaknesses for 2024."



"Williams did a solid job across the board in 2023. We were able to score points when opportunities presented themselves, and seventh place is a good testament to the team. We worked hard as a racing team, even if there were weekends when the car wasn't so fast. I feel very comfortable at Williams and have a good feeling for 2024."



