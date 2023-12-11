Martin Brundle on Max Verstappen as a villain

Martin Brundle has competed in 158 Formula 1 World Championship races, from Interlagos 1984 to Suzuka 1996. The now 64-year-old Englishman finished sixth in the 1992 World Championship with Benetton, as well as Sports Car World Champion in 1988 and Le Mans winner in 1990 with Jaguar.

Brundle has worked in television for 25 years, initially for ITV and the BBC, and since 2012 for his British colleagues at Sky. In all his time in the premier class, whether as a driver or as an F1 pundit for television, Brundle has never witnessed a performance as dominant as that of Max Verstappen in 2023.

Martin Brundle categorised the Dutchman's performance in his review of the season on Sky as follows: "Man and machine in spectacular harmony. Sure, Max drives for the best Formula 1 team at the moment, and he was in the most powerful racing car, but he held his own in a field with several world-class drivers, no, more than that, he drove the opposition to the ground."

"Max triumphed whether it was raining or the sun was shining. Whether there were neutralisations with the safety car or interruptions with red flags. He kept a cool head in chaotic conditions. The team supported him with an extremely stable car, clever race strategies and flawless tyre changes. I am very happy that I was able to experience all of this."



"I meet a lot of fans, and comments on social media that this has been a dull season because one team and one driver have dominated are not lost on me. But I see it differently. I see a density of performance throughout the field that has rarely been seen before, with thrilling duels, great overtaking manoeuvres and a lot of unpredictability."



"This was most evident in the final practice sessions. Virtually no driver could be sure of anything. If you didn't get everything out of the car and yourself, you had to expect to be dropped back a few places - with very small gaps and some big surprises. There are no more back-benchers in modern Formula 1."



"Max didn't get everything perfectly right. When the drivers walked to the end-of-season photo in Abu Dhabi, there were boos for him, just as there had been after a few victories."



"Max made it clear in Las Vegas what he thinks about the hoopla of this event, even if he qualified his criticism after another GP triumph. I like it when Verstappen doesn't mince his words, he's a refreshing interview partner and always approachable in the paddock."



"Verstappen is always open and honest, he stands by his opinions and doesn't allow himself to be bent, let alone shut up. I have a sneaking feeling that a little more diplomacy and balance would do him and his legacy in Formula 1 good. Ultimately, we are all just temporary guardians of this wonderful sport."



"When Max came into Formula 1, he was a brash teenager, sometimes a little wild. But he has shed that over the years. Today, he is one of the calmest drivers on the track, not in terms of comments, but in terms of driving style. He drives hard, but fairly. I can't get my head round why some fans are still labelling him as some kind of villain. But ultimately, every Formula 1 spectator has to decide that for themselves."