Team duels 2023: These are the fastest drivers
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Nothing shows raw speed more impressively than the result in a qualifying session. We investigated the question of who was better in the team duel in terms of average grid position and, above all, who was able to put the biggest average gap between themselves and the second man in the team.
Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen - Sergio Pérez
Sprint qualifying 5:1
GP qualifying 20:2
Average grid position: 2.3 - 8.3
Average lead Verstappen: 0.588 sec
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton - George Russell
Sprint qualifying 2:4
GP qualifying 11:11
Average grid position: 6.8 - 6.7
Average lead Russell: 0.035
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc - Carlos Sainz
Sprint qualifying 3:3
GP qualifying 15:7
Average grid position: 4.4 - 5.5
Average lead for Leclerc: 0.063
McLaren: Lando Norris - Oscar Piastri
Sprint qualifying 4:2
GP qualifying 15:7
Average grid position: 7.3 - 9.4
Average lead Norris: 0.193 sec
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso - Lance Stroll
Sprint qualifying 5:0
GP qualifying 19:3
Average grid position: 7.3 - 12.6
Average lead Alonso: 0.481 sec
Alpine: Pierre Gasly - Esteban Ocon
Sprint qualifying 3:3
GP qualifying 14:8
Average grid position: 10.9 - 11.4
Average lead for Gasly: 0.016
Williams: Alex Albon - Logan Sargeant
Sprint qualifying 5:0
GP qualifying 22:0
Average grid position: 12.4 - 15.6
Average lead Albon: 0.541
AlphaTauri: Daniel Ricciardo - Yuki Tsunoda
Sprint qualifying 2:1
GP qualifying 3:4
Average grid position: 12.8 - 13.7
Average lead Ricciardo: 0.256
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda - Liam Lawson
Sprint qualifying 0:1
GP qualifying 4:1
Average starting position: 13 - 14.2
Average lead Tsunoda: 0.392
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda - Nyck de Vries
Sprint qualifying 2:0
GP qualifying 8:2
Average starting position: 14.3 - 17
Average lead Tsunoda: 0.224
Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas - Guanyu Zhou
Sprint qualifying 3:3
GP qualifying 15:7
Average starting position: 13.9 - 15.2
Average lead Bottas: 0.291
Haas: Nico Hülkenberg - Kevin Magnussen
Sprint qualifying 4:2
GP qualifying 15:7
Average grid position: 11.5 - 14.7
Average lead Hülkenberg: 0.328 sec
Overview lead
0.588: Verstappen ahead of Pérez
0.541: Albon ahead of Sargeant
0.481: Alonso ahead of Stroll
0.392: Tsunoda ahead of Lawson
0.328: Hülkenberg ahead of Magnussen
0.291: Bottas ahead of Zhou
0.256: Ricciardo ahead of Tsunoda
0.224: Tsunoda ahead of de Vries
0.193: Norris ahead of Piastri
0.063: Leclerc ahead of Sainz
0.035: Russell ahead of Hamilton
0.016: Gasly ahead of Ocon