Team duels 2023: These are the fastest drivers

The first opponent of every Formula 1 driver: their team-mate. In addition to the results of the team duels, we show who was able to distance their team-mate the most in terms of qualifying speed.

Nothing shows raw speed more impressively than the result in a qualifying session. We investigated the question of who was better in the team duel in terms of average grid position and, above all, who was able to put the biggest average gap between themselves and the second man in the team.

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen - Sergio Pérez

Sprint qualifying 5:1

GP qualifying 20:2

Average grid position: 2.3 - 8.3

Average lead Verstappen: 0.588 sec

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton - George Russell

Sprint qualifying 2:4

GP qualifying 11:11

Average grid position: 6.8 - 6.7

Average lead Russell: 0.035

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc - Carlos Sainz

Sprint qualifying 3:3

GP qualifying 15:7

Average grid position: 4.4 - 5.5

Average lead for Leclerc: 0.063



McLaren: Lando Norris - Oscar Piastri

Sprint qualifying 4:2

GP qualifying 15:7

Average grid position: 7.3 - 9.4

Average lead Norris: 0.193 sec



Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso - Lance Stroll

Sprint qualifying 5:0

GP qualifying 19:3

Average grid position: 7.3 - 12.6

Average lead Alonso: 0.481 sec



Alpine: Pierre Gasly - Esteban Ocon

Sprint qualifying 3:3

GP qualifying 14:8

Average grid position: 10.9 - 11.4

Average lead for Gasly: 0.016



Williams: Alex Albon - Logan Sargeant

Sprint qualifying 5:0

GP qualifying 22:0

Average grid position: 12.4 - 15.6

Average lead Albon: 0.541



AlphaTauri: Daniel Ricciardo - Yuki Tsunoda

Sprint qualifying 2:1

GP qualifying 3:4

Average grid position: 12.8 - 13.7

Average lead Ricciardo: 0.256



AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda - Liam Lawson

Sprint qualifying 0:1

GP qualifying 4:1

Average starting position: 13 - 14.2

Average lead Tsunoda: 0.392



AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda - Nyck de Vries

Sprint qualifying 2:0

GP qualifying 8:2

Average starting position: 14.3 - 17

Average lead Tsunoda: 0.224



Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas - Guanyu Zhou

Sprint qualifying 3:3

GP qualifying 15:7

Average starting position: 13.9 - 15.2

Average lead Bottas: 0.291



Haas: Nico Hülkenberg - Kevin Magnussen

Sprint qualifying 4:2

GP qualifying 15:7

Average grid position: 11.5 - 14.7

Average lead Hülkenberg: 0.328 sec



Overview lead

0.588: Verstappen ahead of Pérez

0.541: Albon ahead of Sargeant

0.481: Alonso ahead of Stroll

0.392: Tsunoda ahead of Lawson

0.328: Hülkenberg ahead of Magnussen

0.291: Bottas ahead of Zhou

0.256: Ricciardo ahead of Tsunoda

0.224: Tsunoda ahead of de Vries

0.193: Norris ahead of Piastri

0.063: Leclerc ahead of Sainz

0.035: Russell ahead of Hamilton

0.016: Gasly ahead of Ocon