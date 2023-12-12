Red Bull Racing RB19: The best Formula 1 car?

The Red Bull Racing team won 21 of 22 races in the 2023 GP season. Never has a car been more victorious over a season. We tell you which Formula 1 cars have dominated in other years.

We answer questions from our readers in the form of "SPEEDWEEKipedia" in random order. This time, Andrea Kayser from Meyringen wants to know: "Red Bull Racing has won 21 out of 22 races this GP season with the RB19 racing car. Can you please show us which other Formula 1 cars have been similarly dominant?"

Gladly. In terms of pure winning percentage and the number of GP triumphs, Red Bull Racing surpassed everything that had been achieved in 73 years of Formula 1 in 2023. With a win rate of 95.45 per cent, RBR set a new record. Here are the ten most successful Formula 1 racing cars.

1st Red Bull Racing RB19 (2023)

22 races, 21 victories (win rate 95.45%)

2nd McLaren MP4/4 (1988)

16 races, 15 victories (93.75%)

3rd Ferrari F2002 (2002)

15 races, 14 victories (93.33%)

4th Mercedes W07 (2016)

21 races, 19 victories (90.47%)



5th Alfa Romeo 158 (1950)

7 races, 6 victories (85.71%)



6th Mercedes W05 (2014)

19 races, 16 victories (84.21%)



7th Mercedes W06 (2015)

19 races, 16 victories (84.21%)



8th Ferrari F2004 (2004)

18 races, 15 victories (83.33%)



9th Ferrari 500 (1952/1953)

16 races, 13 victories (81.25%)



10th Red Bull Racing RB18 (2022)

22 races, 17 victories (77.27%)



How do these cars compare in terms of pole positions?



We have extrapolated the best grid positions achieved with the stakes. The result is this table:



1st Mercedes W07 (2016): 95.24% (20 out of 21 poles)

2nd Mercedes W05 (2014): 94.73% (18 out of 19)

3rd Mercedes W06 (2015): 94.73% (18 out of 19)

4th McLaren MP4/4 (1988): 93.75% (15 of 16)

5. Alfa Romeo 158 (1950): 85.71 (6 out of 7)

6th Ferrari 500 (1952/1953): 72.22% (13 of 18)

7. Ferrari F2004 (2004): 66.66% (12 of 18)

8th Red Bull Racing RB19 (2023): 63.64% (14 out of 22)

9th Ferrari F2002 (2002): 46.66% (7 of 15)

10. Red Bull Racing RB18 (2022): 36.36% (8 of 22)