Peter Bayer (AlphaTauri): Judgement on Yuki Tsunoda

Long-time Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost always said: "In Formula 1, a driver needs three years to learn all the finer points of his craft." Those three years are now over for Yuki Tsunoda.

The Red Bull driver finished 14th in the 2021 World Championship in his first year in Formula 1 (seven points-scoring races, with fourth place in Abu Dhabi as a highlight, 32 points), followed by 17th in the 2022 World Championship (four top ten finishes, seventh in Imola, 12 points) and 14th again in the 2023 World Championship (six points-scoring races, eighth in Texas and Abu Dhabi, 17 points) for the now 23-year-old Japanese driver.

One of the guests on the live programme "Sport and Talk from Hangar-7" was AlphaTauri Managing Director Peter Bayer. Yuki Tsunoda was unable to fly into Salzburg as planned; the Japanese pilot was slowed down by heavy fog over London.

Peter Bayer recognises a clear improvement in Tsunoda: "For us, the focus is on Yuki having to deliver. When a few thousandths of a second are at stake in the Formula 1 midfield, it's tough when the driver loses his nerve. But Tsunoda has improved a lot mentally. His race engineer Mattia Spini says so too."

In Abu Dhabi, Tsunoda was in the lead for the first time in his GP career, and his race strategy meant that he stayed on track for a very long time on the first set of tyres. These were the first leading laps by a Japanese Formula 1 driver since Takma Sato at the Nürburgring in 2004.



Peter Bayer: "These lead laps were incredible moments for the driver and the team. Emotions were running high. When a year is as exhausting as 2023, it's important to have moments like that."



These were the first lead laps for the team since Monza 2020, when Pierre Gasly sensationally won the Italian Grand Prix for AlphaTauri.



The long Formula 1 year has left its mark on everyone involved. The 52-year-old Bavarian from Vorarlberg says: "The end of the year in particular was very exhausting. From Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi, the specialists had to cope with a time difference of twelve hours and a temperature change of 30 degrees. That was tough."